All about flower moon 2023 — what it is and how it affects the zodiacs

Every month has a full moon and while they may appear the same, they impact the zodiac signs differently. Each has a unique name that pertains to the particular astronomical season the moon occurs in. And, after April’s pink moon in Libra, the full moon in May 2023 — flower moon — is expected to shine in the house of Scorpio.

May full moon: Why it is called the flower moon and its alternative names

May’s full moon gets its name from the abundant blooms during spring by the Native Americans. According to the Farmers Almanac, “Flower Moon has been attributed to Algonquin people, as confirmed by Christina Ruddy of The Algonquin Way Cultural Centre in Pikwakanagan, Ontario.” It adds that the flower moon has many other names, such as Budding Moon and Leaf Budding Moon, which mark the significance of spring’s flora. Another name, Planting Moon, refers to the season of sowing seeds.

Similar to the pink moon, certain animal activities render names to the flower moon as well. It is called the Egg Laying Moon and Frog Moon and the Oglala term Moon of the Shedding Ponies. “All three names indicate that warmer weather is on the way!” states the Farmers Almanac.

Dragon moon, milk moon, bright moon, hare moon, beaver moon, corn planting moon and frost moon are some of the other nicknames given to the full flower moon in May.

When to watch the flower moon and why it is important

The moon is expected to reach its peak illumination on 6 May 2023, at 1:34 am MYT (17:34 GMT or 01:34 p.m. EDT). Therefore, heading out under a dark clear sky on the night of 5 May and the early hours of the following day can offer a clear sighting. Although the full moon is expected to be positioned in the Libra constellation during this time, it is the full moon in Scorpio (the eighth sign in the lunar cycle).

This is the fifth full moon of 2023, and the second one in spring as well as after the vernal equinox. In the northern hemisphere, the vernal equinox ushers in the astronomical spring season and marks the end of astronomical winter.

It is also special as the full moon takes place during a penumbral lunar eclipse. “If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it,” says NASA and explains the phenomenon as, “The Moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice.”

A full moon is generally marked by a period of unburdening the mind and getting revitalised. When a lunar eclipse is factored in, it provides an opportunity to focus on oneself and introspect. Reportedly, astrologers see this moon phase as a time of vulnerability and letting out the deepest emotions for the different zodiacs.

Here’s how the flower moon 2023 impacts the zodiac signs

Aries (20 March to 19 April)

For Aries, the full moon in May is a great time to look within and go for self-healing. This can be a time to address the innermost feelings as well. The zodiac might feel restless and have the urge to make drastic life decisions. However, it is important to think about the future and not rush.

Taurus (20 April to 20 May)

May’s full moon can be about focusing on relationships and addressing any issues the two partners might be facing. The lunar eclipse adds to the vulnerability and induces anxiety in Taurus. Therefore, it is important to stay connected with your dear ones and do things that make you happy.

Gemini (21 May to 20 June)

During the flower moon, Gemini is advised to take care of their mental and physical well-being and ponder over their larger purpose in the world. The eclipse can bring up matters of the past and, hence, it is crucial to have open conversations and resolve any pending problems.

Cancer (21 June to 22 July)

For Cancer, the flower moon month can be one of bursting creativity and different ideas. It can be a great moment to take up your passions and go with the flow. Because of the lunar eclipse, a Cancerian can feel over-sensitive and, hence, engaging in self-care and honing skills should be a good idea.

Leo (23 July to 22 August)

For Leo, the flower moon is a period of taking care of home and family. You might feel highly energetic and motivated, but it is always important to maintain a balance and be patient.

Virgo (23 August to 22 September)

During this time, communication is key during the flower moon month and can affect your equation with your siblings. The Virgo is to let go of certain things, not be bothered by negativity and encourage self-love. May 2023 can also be a month of taking a step back and rebooting.

Libra (23 September to 22 October)

The May full moon is expected to be a period of financial prosperity for Libra. It can either be money growth or arriving at the closure of a previous financial problem. Libra can also go through a tumultuous situation in terms of relationships. Striking a balance between personal needs and nurturing the relationship can be the way to go.

Scorpio (23 October 21 November)

Casting its light on Scorpio, a transformational sign, this full moon is all about reflecting upon oneself and life decisions. It is a time to look at one’s own identity and work on self-care. For this zodiac sign, the lunar eclipse marks a period of embracing deep-lying emotions and being open with yourself.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December)

Spending quality me-time during the May full moon can prove to be quite beneficial to Sagittarius. Slowing down, rejuvenating and having a fresh beginning can be the new mantra. The eclipse can induce restlessness and you might want to take risks to follow your passion. Spending time with oneself and taking stock of the situation can be helpful.

Capricorn (22 December to 19 January)

During the flower moon, Capricorn can seek meaningful friendships and create new bonds that will help them grow in life. However, with the eclipse on the horizon, past issues and emotions that were buried deep below can emerge. Proper communication and clear focus can become solutions to such issues.

Aquarius (20 January to 18 February)

A period of boosting their career, the flower moon can be a time of understanding what the Aquarius wants and introspection. A feeling of change and high motivation can be expected as well.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March)

For Pisces, the flower moon month is ideal for new adventures and satiating the thirst for travel. Taking up a new hobby or classes to learn a skill is also encouraged during this period. The eclipse might make you vulnerable and, hence, self-care can give a sense of comfort.

