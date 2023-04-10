What are the planets saying about your love life this April 2023?

The most important planets for love, romance, and relationships is Venus. Venus denotes love and marriage and it rules over, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. The importance of Moon and Mars cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars denotes a person’s sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion and energy. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement and transit of all the planets. On that note, let’s know about the monthly love horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

The ingredients for romance and love are – words, gestures, gifts, time and physical touch, and all zodiac signs express it differently. Some believe in expression, and some are subtle in their words and gestures. Relationships, love, and affection are important to all of us. Insight to what will make the relationship beautiful and perfect is sought by all.

Venus in astrology is the ruler of two zodiacs – Taurus and Libra. The planet of love, beauty relationships and attraction Venus is transiting to its own sign Taurus, on 6 April at 10.50 am, where it is very comfortable. This transit of Venus will bring in lots of changes in the love life, and romance for people of different zodiac signs.

April 2023: Love horoscope for all the zodiac signs