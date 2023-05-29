Check out what’s your lucky colour based on numerology

Besides appeasing your senses, colours play a vital role in changing the trajectory of your life. Whether it’s marriage, social standing, financial prosperity or mental well-being, lucky colours can overturn your fortune in many ways, which is why they’re of utmost importance in numerology. Colour therapy and numerology, when combined, can give you valuable insights into your personality. It can help you take important life decisions more effectively. Wondering what’s your lucky colour based on numerology? Read on!

Colours influence you in ways unimaginable, affecting everything from your personality, mood to interactions with others. Each colour has specific qualities and attributes in numerology. Therefore, ensuring you’re flaunting the right shade based on your lucky number is essential. You can calculate your lucky or life path number with effortless steps.

How to calculate your lucky number in numerology?

To calculate your life path number or lucky number, you must reduce each component in your birthdate to a single number and add them up. For example, if your birthdate is 26.04.1998, you must add 2+6 to get 8, leave 4 since it’s already single, and reduce 1998 to 1+9+9+8 = 27. Since 27 is double-digit, we will add 2 and 7 to get 9.

Now that you have all the singular components, 8, 4 and 9, we will add all three, which gives us 21. The last step would be simplifying this double-digit number, 2+1, which equals 3. Therefore 3 would be the life path or lucky number.

If you’ve calculated your lucky number, let’s give you all the details about which colours correspond with your number so that you generously include them in your everyday life and reap benefits. There are multiple ways to incorporate your lucky colour based on numerology. It can be a part of the food you eat, clothes/accessories you adorn or statement pieces you decorate your home with. So, let’s get you started!