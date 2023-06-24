Bars in Singapore to check out based on the type of drinker you are

On the lookout for amazing bars in Singapore? You’ve come to the right place — with our curated roundup of spots to go for a cocktail or two.

Undoubtedly, Singapore is one of the most exciting places to visit for cocktail enthusiasts. In 2022, Jigger & Pony placed 12th on the World’s 50 Best Bars ranking. Also on the list were Manhattan (33rd) as well as entries on the extended 51 – 100 list such as Sago House (51st), 28 HongKong Street (55th), MO Bar (57th), Analogue (65th), Atlas (67th), No Sleep Club (69th), Nutmeg & Clove (74th) and Republic (90th). It goes without saying that the bar scene in Singapore is truly thriving and growing.

The annual Singapore Cocktail Festival (read our experience here) is another indication that there is tremendous interest in what the bar industry has to offer. With that being said, different bars come with their own identities, characteristics, styles and of course, cocktail creations. Each appealing and attracting to specific clienteles; the only ways they know how. As always, we’re here to keep things simple for you — with a curated list of bars based on the type of drinker you are.

The Adventurous

Jigger & Pony

Here’s one bar in Singapore that really needs no introduction. Established in 2012, Jigger & Pony — named after the measuring tool for cocktail-making — has been among the most highly rated spots in the country. Alongside its welcoming hospitality, Jigger & Pony (helmed by Bar Manager, Uno Jang) is known for its exciting cocktails: both classic and extraordinary. Classic concoction aficionados can still opt for their go-to favourites here but what really sets Jigger & Pony apart is its one-of-a-kind libations. So, if you’re the adventurous type, check out the bar for options such as Godfather (with Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Empirical Spirits The Plum, I Suppose and akai umeshu) as well as Funky Panky (with Stranger & Sons Gin, tuak, agarwood and Cocchi Americano).

Address: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel

The Chill and Relaxed

Papa Doble

Keong Saik Road is, undoubtedly, one of the most vivacious areas in Singapore. Filled with some of the most popular F&B names, you will find everything from Potato Head and Coach Café to Olivia and COL. KēSa House is also located here. Nestled along the road is a hidden bar that’s both relaxing and interesting. To enter, you’ve got to first look for a plain white door within the vicinity of Olivia. Meet Papa Doble (inspired by Ernest Hemingway), the perfect bar for cocktail enthusiasts that prefer a more relaxed environment. Stepping into Papa Doble— founded by Andrew Yap — is like walking into a magical realm. So, prepare to be transported as you try multi-sensorial cocktails prepared by the team, which also includes Shavinraj, Teo and Minji. Go on a chill journey around the world with concoctions such as Spain (with Monkey Shoulder whisky, milk oolong infusion, saffron milk and citrus) as well as China (rose infused Hendrick’s, soursop, pink dragonfruit, lavender syrup and bubbles).

Address: #01-04, 55 Keong Saik Road

The View Chaser

Mr. Stork

Situated on the 39th floor of the iconic Andaz Singapore is the equally iconic Mr. Stork. With majestic views of the Singapore skyline from every direction, this is the place to check out for view chasers. At the right time, you will also be treated to the beautiful Singaporean sunset as you sip on a delicious cocktail or two. The Mr. Stork space — with Bar Supervisor Eduard Musteata at the helm — comprises 10 teepee huts for that extra touch and energetic music to keep the party going. On the menu, find options such as the Destination Hyatt menu featuring creations from 14 different Hyatt properties as well as the Kegarator system-crafted tap cocktails.

Address: Level 39, 5 Fraser Street, Andaz Singapore

The ‘Gram Seeker

Atlas

It goes without saying that there’s more to Atlas than just its aesthetically pleasing space. However, the magnificent bar in Parkview Square is easily recognisable and many visit it for its opulent interior — alongside the sublime drinks, of course. Skyscrapers of New York and Europe are taken as inspiration for its Art Deco design. Over 1,300 types of gin can be discovered here at Atlas as well as a myriad of Champagnes. Cocktails to try at Atlas include Crossing Waves (with mezcal, spiced liqueur, blanc aperitif, triple sec, Italian bitter and citrus), Chatter Club (with French cognac, apricot, cherry, almond, vanilla and clarified milk) as well as The Grand Pour (with Champagne, American rye whisky, rosé wine aperitif, vanilla and grapefruit soda). Naturally, you’d want to take as many photos as you want.

Address: 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square

The Life of the Party

Employees Only

Employees Only on Amoy Street is the first outpost outside the original in New York. Launched in 2016, Employees Only Singapore has since taken the bar scene by storm — with its energetic vibe and unparalleled cocktails. To find the bar, you just have to spot a psychic right at the entrance. It’s really unmissable. Enter Employees Only and you will understand why it’s where the party’s at; where top notch food and drinks are on offer. Jive to the lively music and keep the dancing going while you enjoy some of the most intriguing cocktails available. At Employees Only Singapore, you can relish in the flavours of New York via drinks such as Fraise Sauvage (with Bombay Sapphire gin, wild strawberries, Tahitian vanilla and Zardetto Prosecco) and Mata Hari (with Rémy Martin VSOP cognac, chai-infused Italian vermouth and pomegranate juice). You also don’t want to miss out on the palatable bar snacks on the menu.

Address: 112 Amoy Street

The History Buff

Writers Bar

Located at the historic Raffles Singapore, Writers Bar has long cemented quite a reputation for itself. Led by Head Bartender Nicholas Alexander, the bar — with bespoke creations paying tribute to world renowned authors — comprises an elegant and sophisticated space alongside an ensemble of innovative cocktail concoctions. At Writers Bar, remember to experience the Million Dollar Cocktail, which consists of the Raffles 1915 Gin by Sipsmith; created in conjunction with the Singapore Sling’s 100th anniversary. History buffs would be happy to know that Sam Galsworthy, the co-founder of Sipsmith, is a descendant of Sir Stamford Raffles. Here, take the opportunity to try the elusive Reserve Collection, with cocktails made with some of the most prized spirits around.

Address: 1 Beach Road, Raffles Singapore

The Classic One

Manhattan

At Manhattan, get ready to immerse yourself in the grandeur and glamour of old New York. Hence, classic cocktail are coming your way! Considered one of the best bars in the world, Manhattan in Conrad Singapore is the place to go for simply yet multi-dimensional creations. Rusty Cerven is the Beverage Director here and with more than a decade of experience, has continued to steer Manhattan towards greater heights alongside bartenders Tae Suk, Yahan, Kelvin and Nikki. Here, savour decadent cocktail concoctions inspired by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Andy Warhol, Yoko Ono, Irving Berlin, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Bourdain, Vera Wang and Ella Fitzgerald.

Address: Level 2, Conrad Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road

