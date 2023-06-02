facebook

Here’s where to drink the best Espresso Martinis in Singapore

By jethrokang
02 Jun 2023
Lifestyle
Caffeine in a cocktail: the Espresso Martini is the most emblematic example of the style, and these are the best examples in Singapore.

Comprising of vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur, the Espresso Martini is a modern addition to the lexicon of classic cocktails. Among its many origin stories, one of the more audacious tales came from Dick Bradsell. The British bartender claimed that while working at a London club in the 1980s, a supermodel walked up to the bar and asked for something that would, “Wake me up, and then fuck me up.” Voilà, the Espresso Martini was born.

Much of the weight in an Espresso Martini is carried by the coffee, and bars that make the drink well are particularly focused on the ingredient. At Jigger & Pony, they work with a local roaster to create a coffee blend just for the cocktail, while The Store’s homemade coffee kombucha adds a tingle to the drink. Others see fit to riff on the cocktail’s template, such as Night Hawk’s rum and cold brew concentrate version, and roasted chicory from Underdog Inn.

7 bars that serve the best Espresso Martini in Singapore

1 /7

28 Hongkong Street
28 Hongkong Street

Singapore’s grand dame of bars bases its cocktail menu on a bar crawl to three fictional destinations. One of them is the nightclub Halogen, where you’ll find the Espresso Martini in its spiritual home. Renamed here as Cllub Caffe, it is more brooding than the original thanks to the use of Buffalo Trace Bourbon over vodka, while Sichuan pepper-spiked cream brings a jolt of spice.

(Image: 28 Hongkong Street)

Address
28 Hongkong St, Singapore 059667 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8318 0328
Book here

2 /7

Atlas
Atlas

Atlas has worked on the Martini and their version has become a modern classic in its own right. They approach the Espresso Martini with the same precision, which combines French vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, cinnamon, and cream for a bold, silky sip with a hit of caffeine. If you prefer to enjoy your drink at home, Atlas sells a bottled version too.

(Image: ATLAS Singapore / Facebook)

Address
Ground floor, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6396 4466
Book here

3 /7

Flamingo
Flamingo

Three-Martini lunches fell out of fashion a long time ago, but Flamingo’s Espresso Martini makes a case for bringing the tradition back. Classically composed of TNT Vodka, SGF espresso, and Mr. Black coffee liqueur, the creamy and bittersweet drink is served only during the day, and makes crunching through afternoon deadlines slightly easier.

(Image: Stay Gold Flamingo / Facebook)

Address
69 Amoy Street, Singapore 069888 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8876 7364
Book here

4 /7

Jigger & Pony
Jigger & Pony

Jigger & Pony’s rendition begins with a specially-created coffee blend of Brazilian and Indian beans that the award-winning bar created with local roaster PPP Coffee. It then goes into Grey Goose Vodka and a coffee-laced sweetener made with Okinawa sugar and honey, and garnished with cacao tuile for added crunch.

(Image credit: Jigger & Pony)

Address
165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9621 1074
Book here

5 /7

Night Hawk
Night Hawk

The namesake cocktail at Night Hawks puts the best of a hot and cold Espresso Martini into one package. The cold part comes from shaking dark rum, vodka, cold brew concentrate, amaro, and chocolate over ice, then the drink is topped with a warm coconut maple foam. A wonderful interplay between temperatures, textures, and flavours.

(Image: @night.hawk.sg / Instagram)

Address
43 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-02, Singapore 088464 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9666 0928

6 /7

The Store
The Store

The Store puts a little sparkle in its Espresso Martini with a coffee kombucha they make themselves, followed by Cuban rum, freshly pulled espresso, coffee liqueur, and hazelnut syrup. Garnished with crushed pistachio, it is a tingly, fun cocktail that will pull you throughout your night.

(Image: THE STORE / Facebook)

Address
11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8731 1883

7 /7

Underdog Inn
Underdog Inn

Cocktail tavern Underdog Inn serves a rich and earthy Espresso Martini riff called Black & Yellow, which involves rum, coffee bitter liqueur, sherry, roasted chicory, and butternut cream. It also pours from a tap, so your caffeine fix will come quick.

(Image: @underdog.inn / Instagram)

Address
115 Amoy Street, #01-03, Singapore 069935 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8751 0354
Book here

(Main and feature images: ATLAS Singapore / Facebook; Kike Salazar/Unsplash)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia Singapore

