Treat mum to these best buffets and set menus this Mother’s Day

She carried you, raised you, and might still do your laundry if you ask really nicely. It’s time to show some appreciation to mum with these best buffets and set menus in Singapore for Mother’s Day 2023.

Celebrated on 14 May this year, Mother’s Day is always a good opportunity to spoil the leading lady in your life, just as she’s spoilt you all your life. For an endless spread of food, Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel has a Taiwanese porridge buffet and its famed durian desserts, and Rise restaurant presents over 100 dishes at their Sunday lunch buffet, from carvings to dessert. Roos at Vibe Hotel is doing a poolside barbecue with local fare, and The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La serves an unlimited feast of Peranakan staples.

In set menus, 5 on 25’s six-course dinner showcases deep-fried soft shell crab with garlic and a nourishing double-boiled chicken soup, as Yàn rolls out locally-sourced lobster and the iconic Peking Duck in its six- and eight-course menus. Bedrock Bar & Grill puts together a three-course lunch with high-end Japanese wagyu as the main, and Fat Belly presents its popular Hokkaido scallops and a charcoal-grilled beef and pork. Then there is chef Shingo Iijima at Fat Cow, who readies a Japanese feast inspired by both his mother and wife.

The best buffets and set menus in Singapore for Mother’s Day 2023: