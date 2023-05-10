Treat mum to these best buffets and set menus this Mother’s Day

She carried you, raised you, and might still do your laundry if you ask really nicely. It’s time to show some appreciation to mum with these best buffets and set menus in Singapore for Mother’s Day 2023.
Celebrated on 14 May this year, Mother’s Day is always a good opportunity to spoil the leading lady in your life, just as she’s spoilt you all your life. For an endless spread of food, Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel has a Taiwanese porridge buffet and its famed durian desserts, and Rise restaurant presents over 100 dishes at their Sunday lunch buffet, from carvings to dessert. Roos at Vibe Hotel is doing a poolside barbecue with local fare, and The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La serves an unlimited feast of Peranakan staples.
In set menus, 5 on 25’s six-course dinner showcases deep-fried soft shell crab with garlic and a nourishing double-boiled chicken soup, as Yàn rolls out locally-sourced lobster and the iconic Peking Duck in its six- and eight-course menus. Bedrock Bar & Grill puts together a three-course lunch with high-end Japanese wagyu as the main, and Fat Belly presents its popular Hokkaido scallops and a charcoal-grilled beef and pork. Then there is chef Shingo Iijima at Fat Cow, who readies a Japanese feast inspired by both his mother and wife.
The best buffets and set menus in Singapore for Mother’s Day 2023:
Head Chinese chef Lim Hong Lih’s six-course dinner opens with a trio of appetisers including deep-fried soft shell crab with garlic, jellyfish flower salad, and Sichuan-style pork belly. The nourishing double-boiled chicken soup is next, followed by a home-style steamed soon hock with cordycep flowers and the restaurant’s signature crispy roasted duck. Braised ee-fu noodles with sakura shrimp marks the last of the savoury dishes, before it turns sweet with chilled mango pudding alongside Longevity Buns.
S$128++ per person (minimum three people)
13-14 May 2023
If Mother’s Day takes you to Orchard Road, Bedrock Bar & Grill provides a convenient and sumptuous stop for lunch. The restaurant is offering a three-course set lunch featuring burratina and prosciutto cotto – a cooked Italian ham – sitting on top of peppery arugula, then dressed with arugula pesto and balsamic glaze. For the main course, roasted wagyu picanha is an A4 Miyazaki wagyu rump cap with crispy rosemary marble potatoes, and dessert is strawberry bavarois, a Bavarian treat with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce. The set lunch comes with a complementary glass of Inspired Company Shiraz Cabernet from Australia.
S$98++ per person
7-15 May 2023
If mum’s a fan of Taiwanese porridge, Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel lets her indulge as much as she wants. For Mother’s Day, it is serving an à la carte buffet of Taiwanese porridge specialties including steamed minced pork with salted egg yolk, chye poh omelette, deep-fried black pomfret with assam sauce, and more. The restaurant’s famed D24 durian desserts are also available, which come in puff, mousse cake, ice cream, pudding, éclair, and pancake forms.
S$68++ – S$72++ per person
6, 7, 13, 14 May 2023
Fat Cow’s recently installed head chef Shingo Iijima looks to his wife and mother for inspiration on a Mother’s Day set lunch. It includes some of their favourite flavours as well as spring ingredients such as umamidashi-marinated Japanese mountain vegetables with seared scallop, Hirai wagyu wrapped with vegetables, yam tempura, steamed rice seasoned with wagyu-fat shoyu and truffle oil, and more. Dessert is a layered strawberry jelly that needs a delicate and patient hand to make – each layer needs to fully set before another can be applied – and is served with milk sauce, yuzu zest, and black sesame ice cream. Diners also get to take home a heart-shaped shio butter cake.
S$138++ per person
7-15 May 2023
Those in the Bukit Timah area can look forward to Fat Belly’s set dinner for Mother’s Day. It starts with the crowd favourite roasted Hokkaido scallops, which are served with chickpea salsa, Hollandaise sauce, and zesty pico de gallo. A half-and-half combination of Jack Creek’s Denver steak and sage-rubbed Borrowdale pork rack, both charcoal-grilled, forms the main course, together with sides of pommes puree and mushroom fricassee. Dessert is the classic New York cheesecake, or diners can opt for burnt chocolate mousse or tiramisu with brandy cream as a supplement.
S$98++ per person
12-14 May 2023
RISE stands up to the monumental occasion of Mother’s Day with a lunch buffet of over 100 carvings, signature dishes, and desserts from around the world. Start with fresh seafood on ice including Boston lobster and Irish sea whelk, as well as cheese, charcuterie, and smoked fish. The Western station offers an array of meats from baked New Zealand salt marsh baby lamb to slow roast Australian Wagyu ribeye, while the Asian station highlights local and regional favourites including ayam buah keluak and chilli crab. End off with iced chendol, durian pengat, and an assortment of cakes, tarts, and macarons from the live dessert station. The buffet includes a welcome prosecco, beer, or mocktail.
S$128++ per person
14 May 2023
Enjoy Mother’s Day poolside with an Asian-inspired barbecue buffet at Vibe Hotel. An array of local dishes will be served, including sambal barramundi, turmeric prawns, ayam percik, and satay, together with Peranakan hits such as kangkong cuttlefish and nasi goreng kampung. The first 20 reservations will receive a complimentary Mother’s Day waxed batik painting set.
S$88++ per person
14 May 2023
The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La presents a Peranakan semi-buffet lunch for Mother’s Day, featuring many icons such as babi pongteh, rojak, popiah, and a wide selection of Nyonya kueh. There will also be a kueh pie tee station for diners to enjoy the freshly-prepared dish, while hawker stall Dove Desserts will be onsite to serve their popular chendol and ice kacang.
S$78++ per person
13-14 May 2023
Yàn’s Mother’s Day menus offer six or eight courses of refined Cantonese fare. Under the six-course set, cod fillet is pan-fried until crispy and lightly seasoned with soy sauce, and locally-sourced lobster is steamed with Chinese wine, adding an aromatic layer to the sweet flesh. Leading the eight-course menu is the classic roast Peking duck served with Chinese pancake, cucumber, and spring onions, backed by braised six head abalone with sea cucumber and vegetables, as well as braised ee fu noodles with scallops and dried shrimp roe. Both sets conclude with the charming sweet strawberry cake.
Six courses:S$158.80++ (minimum two people)
Eight courses: S$128.80++ (minimum four people)
1-14 May 2023
