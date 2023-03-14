In for a treat: New restaurants in Singapore in March 2023

Time flies and we’re already midway through March. Fuel yourself with food from our round-up of the best restaurants and new cafes in Singapore.

Savour original creations at restaurants with new concepts like the Australian-Italian Cenzo and innovative French-Japanese Hanazen. The latter is helmed by Yusuke Takada of the two Michelin-starred La Cime in Osaka.

Looking for more exotic cuisine? Head to Chifa at Resorts World Sentosa. Serving Peruvian-Chinese fusion dishes, you can taste uncommon native vegetables like tubers, corn, and chilli from the Latin-American country. If you’re down for Middle Eastern flavours, grab a seat at Aniba. Described as a “chef kitchen and lounge”, the new restaurant is helmed by Israeli chef Meir Adoni and features a pescatarian and vegetarian-friendly menu. Yeap, there’s no red meat here.

Other notable new restaurant openings include the French-focused Au Balcon, Numb’s spicy Sichuan creations, modern Indonesian-Asian restro-bar Salt & Palm, and Singapore’s first halal A5 wagyu steakhouse Charr’d.

Read on for the full list of all the best new cafes and restaurants that have just popped up on our shores this month.

All the new restaurants in Singapore to head to this March 2023:

Cenzo

While we’re still devastated by the closure of Salted & Hung, you can find Australian chef Drew Nocente (their former head chef) at Cenzo. This new restaurant at Club Street also applies Nocente’s ethos of minimal wastage by brining, and curing techniques but with an Italian twist. Look forward to Italian-Australian creations like bucatini with spanner crab and smoked trout roe (above), slow roast porchetta ($48) with pineapple chilli salsa and celeriac slaw, as well as thinly sliced veal tongue.

Cenzo is located at 81 Club St, Singapore, 069449.

Hanazen

One of the most anticipated new restaurant openings in Singapore this year, Hanazen will certainly impress with its dual concept of Japanese omakase and French brasserie. The new restaurant at Chijmes is the brainchild of chef Yusuke Takada from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant, La Cime. Here, you’ll be treated to charcoal-grilled dishes (chicken liver skewers, abalone) done right, with alluring smokey scents and French-inspired sauce dips like white wine raisin sauce on the side.

Hanazen is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-21/22 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996.

Chifa

The term ‘chifa’ derives from the mandarin phrase ‘chi fan‘, which means ‘to eat’. Peruvians adopted this from Chinese immigrants, who opened eateries in Lima’s Barrio Chino (Chinatown), to describe the fusion of Peruvian and Chinese cuisine. While the dishes taste familiar thanks to the Chinese flavours and cooking techniques, they are further enhanced with the use of native Peruvian ingredients like root vegetables (the purple potatoes in Sichuan-Peru potatoes) and various Peruvian sauces.

Chifa is located at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Ave8, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098269.

Au Balcon

Housed on the newly renovated second floor of The Summerhouse, the quaint Au Balcon (‘on the balcony’ in French) was formerly the French Dining Room. In this revamp of their brunch menu and new dinner menu, savour classic French delights like Confit de Canard and Inka Grilled Iberico Pluma respectively. Decadent French desserts, like the Paris Brest and a Citrus-based Creme Brûlée, are available too should you desire a sweet ending.

Au Balcon is located at 3 Park Lane, The Summer House, Singapore 798387.

Aniba

The team behind the successful Miznon and North Miznon brands has conjured another concept: the Middle-East gastronomic kosher diner, Aniba. It certainly makes an entrance as its name’s translated to’ here I come’ in Hebrew. Helmed by international award-winning Israeli Chef Meir Adoni, Aniba features a chef’s kitchen, cocktail bar, and lounge. The dishes and drinks here stay true to their Middle-Eastern DNA while pushing the contemporary envelope with European influences. Also, there are no traces of any red meat on the menu, making it accessible to pescatarians and vegetarians.

Aniba is located at 6 Battery Road, #05-03 Bonham Street, Singapore 049909.

Salt & Palm

Having already made waves down under in Sydney, Australia, mod-Asian and Indonesian restaurant Salt & Palm will set up an outpost in Singapore come March 2023. With a mission to introduce the creative diversity of Indonesian cuisine, they highlight the archipelago’s distinctive palate while experimenting with contemporary techniques to create bold flavours. The Porchetta is a beautiful fusion of east and west, as the Australian pork belly is cooked in a rich coconut gravy of Balinese spice, chilli lemongrass and shallot salsa. Vegan iterations of desserts like Crème Brulee and Pavlova are surprising standouts too.

Salt & Palm is located at 467 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427678.

Charr’d

Charr’d prides themselves on being the first halal restaurant in Singapore to serve prized A5 Kuroge Wagyu beef from Mie Prefecture in Japan, rovide an alternative option for beef buffs to savour the juicy cut. Here, three types of Kuroge A5 Wagyu – ribeye, sirloin, and tenderloin – are the main stars of the menu, and you’ll want to savour them at their purest without any sauces or heavy condiments. The Heavenly Meat Board (good for 3-4 pax) is a great choice for those who want to taste various selected cuts.

Charr’d is located at 324F Changi Rd, Singapore 419799.

Numb Restaurant

The appetite for mala seems to be going strong and steady still. Thus, have your fix at Numb Restaurant. Founded by the founders of Chengdu Restaurant and Chengdu Bowl, attain the desired mind-numbing sensation from modern takes on classic mouth-watering Sichuan dishes like Imperial Sauced Sliced Beef, Applewood Smoked Crispy Chicken, and the quintessential Chengdu Seabass in Sour Pickled Soup.

Numb Restaurant is located at 5 Straits View, Marina One West Tower, #01-12, Singapore 018935.

All the new restaurants in Singapore to head to this February 2023:

Surrey Hills Deli

After launching grocer-café hybrids in Jurong and ION Orchard, Surrey Hills Grocer now heads over to the Central Business District to feed the office crowd as Surrey Hills Deli. This Melbourne-inspired sandwich shop offers eight different signatures catering to various tastebuds. Choose from classics such as Hendurance (Caeser salad-based with chicken ham and bacon) and the intensely flavoured Oppor-tuna-ty (tuna salad and pickled jalapeño). Meat lovers will also be torn between Let’s Pull Through (36-hours pulled pork shoulder and green mango slaw) or Seize the Moo-ment (house pastrami paired with sauerkraut and burrata). Coffee aficionados can also get their caffeine brews from ONA coffee’s beans, a popular Australian-specialty coffee roaster. After delicatessen in the day, Surrey Hills Deli transforms into a chill-out space that serves bar snacks and booze. Wind down with fresh craft beers on tap from cult brands like Moon Dog Lager and One Drop Brewing Co.

Surrey Hills Deli is located at 6 Battery Road, #01-02, Singapore 049909. Website here.

Le Matin ION Orchard

After appearing at Paragon, Raeburn Park and Robinson Road, Le Matin settles down permanently in ION Orchard. Besides classic pastry favourites, this famed patisserie will debut a hot brunch menu. Brioche Feuilletée gets paired up with either Wagyu or Chutoro and the humble scrambled egg croissant gets elevated with black truffle shavings. Yes, eight grams of it! In the evening, brand-new desserts take the spotlight. From the all-cheese-based Fromage de vos Reves and nutty Tarte Aux Noix de Cajou to the honeyed Bais et Abeilles, these intricate confections are indeed gastronomic visual palatable delights. New petit gateaus like Sake Lees & Macadamia Choux Bun and the savoury-sweet Kombu Tart are also added to Le Matin’s current little cake staples. These pastries will be available all day for dine-in and takeaways.

Le Matin is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #B2-49 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801. Website here.

Cloud

Every cloud has a silver lining. Here, it’s dreamy coffee. This minimal industrial-themed cafe obtains its name from the fluffy white cloud decor hanging from the entrance’s ceiling. No frills, it’s all about the cuppa and pastries here. Cloud brews a single origin from Brazil, roasted by Double Up Coffee. The usual drinks – Espresso, Black, White, and Mocha are crafted afterwards. Those craving to nibble can choose from a selection of small bakes like Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie, Strawberry Lemon Pound Cake, and Banana Bread.

Cloud is located at 1A Duxton Hill, #01-01, Singapore 089480. Website here.

Hellu Coffee’

An intimate coffee place has opened in the bustling Far East Square near Telok Ayer MRT. This sixteen-seater indoor and outdoor (eight in each section) space provides a quick caffeine fix. Hellu greets with espresso-based drinks from Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee’s two-beans Brazil and India blend. Those not in the mood for coffee can choose from a selection of teas, Yuzu Lemonade, and White Peach Passion Soda. Hellu also bakes croffles fresh every morning in limited quantities. Available in three flavours – Plain, Chocolate, and Cheese, they make great coffee companions if you need a quick bite.

Hellu Coffee is located at 135 Amoy Street, Far East Square #01-05, Singapore 049965. Website here.

CATBAKE

Sink your teeth in feline-shaped confections that are oh-so-cute to eat at CATBAKE. This Japanese-themed bakery from Hokkaido delivers both taste and presentation in their bakes which blend Japanese and Western flavours. Co-founded by renowned pâtissier-chef Shinya Tajima, creator of Neko Neko Shokupan which went viral in Japan, CATBAKE’s all about the cat-faced motif. The soft and fluffy shokupan remains a classic favourite while hot creations like Croque Monsieur and French Toast charm with their balanced sweet-savoury qualities. Another highlight is also the soft and creamy two-layered cat-shaped cheesecake that looks deceptively simple but delivers in taste.

CATBAKE is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green, The Star Vista B1-43, Singapore 138617. Website here.

Nagai Hokkaido Cuisine

A new kid on the block has appeared at Suntec City’s Eat at Seven space. Hailing from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Nagai Hokkaido Cusine’s first international outpost joins the other existing peers at the Japanese-concept food zone. The seafood specialist, established in 1993, has made a name for itself in its home country with its intricate Hokkaido kaiseki techniques and boasts loyal customers including the Japanese imperial family. Chef Shinichiro Nagai puts equal attention to the premium omakase options and wallet-friendly lunch sets such as the decadent uni and wagyu-topped Kaisendon and crispy assorted Tempura main.

3 Temasek Boulevard, Eat At Seven, Suntec City Tower 1 #03-314, Singapore 038983. Website here.

Seng House

Behind the brains of Seng Coffee Bar comes stylish Seng House and both are helmed by the daughter of Gu Zao Ren Taiwan Porridge. This new café, located at Tanjong Katong, incorporates traditional Hainanese touches (from the family’s roots) into contemporary Western flavours for its hot menu. Serving entirely different dishes from Seng Coffee Bar, Seng House dazzles with the unique Seng Breakfast Club (toast with homemade kaya, luncheon meat, and eggs), and the Donut Kiap (a deep-fried doughnut bun with yam ice cream in-between). Lunch is hearty with selections like Hainanese Pork Chop, Oxtail Stew, and British Fish and Chops. Due to its location as a corner shophouse, alfresco seatings are available here, making it pet-friendly for your fur pals to dine with you.

Seng House is located at 214 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437007. Website here.

New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit in January 2023:

Yue Bai

There’s no better way to start the year than with some food that’s good for your body and your soul. Coupled with the fact that Chinese New Year’s just round the corner, Yue Bai is our choice pick for a delicious meal that’s bound to set the stage for a year of good health. Co-owner and chef Lee Hongwei has dreamed up a medley of dishes built on the foundation of Dietary Therapy, using food to enhance the well-being of those who consume it.

After snacking on addictive plates of Crispy Burdock that’s been tossed with sesame seeds and seven-spice powder, nourish your body with a hearty Double-boiled Silkie Chicken Soup that’s been enhanced with jasmine flowers, dried longan and wolfberries. Our personal favourite? The Herbal Poached Rice, Atlantic Cod, Black Fungus.

33 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089497. Website here.

Quay House

Inspired by the rich culinary history of the region, Quay House looks to create a medley of dishes through the use of time-honoured techniques such as open-fire cooking, fermentation, and ageing. Take for instance the Balinese Kampung Chicken, a flavourful dish that’s been wood-fire grilled to an aromatic charred finish, but not before it’s been marinated in a spice paste that’s made of chilli and a range of fragrant Southeast Asian herbs, of course. Other highlights on the menu include the Quay House Duck 2 Ways, where the aged duck breast is smoked for six hours over lychee-wood before being served alongside a duck confit, and finished with a rich Nonya gravy.

51 Circular Rd, Singapore 049406. Website here.

Gyutan-Tan

Singapore’s first-ever ox tongue speciality restaurant has set up shop at the foodie district that is Tras Street. Before you go on about making jokes about making out with a cow, we’d like you save that thought till after you’ve tried the dishes here.

While you can always go for sharing plates of the refreshing Cold Roasted Gyutan Carpaccio, or the hearty Premium Gyutan Shabu-Shabu, our go-to is the value-for-money lunch sets here. Choose between the 4mm thin cuts of grilled gyutan in the Sumiyaki Gyutan Set or the 10mm thick cuts of grilled gyutan Sumiyaki Atsugiri Gyutan Set, both of which come with mugimeshi (a mix of rice and barley), two kinds of Japanese pickles, a salad paired with a lemon olive oil dressing, tororo (grated Japanese mountain yam), as well as a choice of oxtail or miso soup. Can’t decide? The Sumiyaki Gyutan Combo Set that consists of thin and thick cuts of charcoal-grilled gyutan.

41 Tras St, #01-01, Singapore 078980. Website here.

Kurohanabi

There’s nothing better than hotpot on a rainy day. Those interested in trying out something a little different compared to the offerings in town will find a new favourite at Kurohanabi. The restaurant, which was born in Hokkaido, is famed for their unique sesame-miso soup base. Its signature dish, the Motsunabe, sees the hearty sesame-miso soup as a base for ingredients such as beef intestine, tofu, chives, cabbage and enoki mushroom.

Besides nabe hotpot, diners can also look forward original recipe dishes from Japan such as the Natto Motsu Nabe, a motsu nabe that’s topped with a blend of natto and minced chicken. as well as the Hokkaido Motsu Ponzu, a refreshing appetizer of beef intestine with ponzu.

3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1, #03-316 Suntec City, Singapore 038983. Website here.

Equate

Dear coffee lovers, here’s one for you. Equate has just opened its first concept store at Orchard Central. More than just a space for coffee, Equate’s Orchard Central outlet has been thoughtfully designed as an upside-down world, which aims to encourage guests to rearrange their perspective of what the right-side up actually is. Apart from Equate’s pour over coffees, classic lattes, matcha, and cold brews, diners can also expect artisanal bakes like croissants and pastries that are made in-house daily. We’re also pairing our brews with the Sandos here; made from house-made Shokupan bread, these flavourful bites come sandwiched with anything from house-roasted reubens and chicken kimchi to truffle egg spam.

181 Orchard Rd, #01-17A Orchard Central Singapore 238896. Website here.

Mooi

Ex-Head Pastry Chef from Michelin-starred Meta, Gail Ho, has opened a new patisserie within a quiet business park in Alexandra. Mooi is co-owned by Ken Loon, the restauranteur behind popular dining spots such as Naked Finn and Burgerlabo. The compact menu, which features an updated perspective on classic pastries like tarts and cream puffs, also includes croissants, cookies, and marble cakes. The Mokasha is a crowd favourite – think an aromatic buckwheat sable crust and buckwheat caramel that’s topped with coffee-infused dark chocolate cream filling, complete with toasted buckwheat, cocoa nibs and chocolate shavings sprinkled over for a bit of texture.

438C Alexandra Rd, #01-06/07 Block C, Alexandra Technopark, Singapore 119976. Website here.

Yuta

A discreet Japanese restaurant, Yuta, has opened within Orchard Plaza, and promises to be a true hidden gem that only those truly in the know would be aware of. However, its bright blue exterior is hard to miss if you come seeking it, encasing a cosy diner with high counter seats and a small private room. As of now, they have a single 10-course dinner omakase menu that’s priced affordably at S$115++, which includes premium dishes such as a plump Japanese Oyster from Hokkaido served with yuzu ponzu and ikura, A5 Miyazaki wagyu sirloin, Uni sushi rice topped with even more uni, as well as a Hokkaido scallop carpaccio doused in a fragrant truffle soya sauce.

150 Orchard Rd, #02-12 Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841. Website here.

