Fantastic new menus and dining events to check out this April

We’re barely midway through the year, but 2023 has already witnessed some of the most exciting F&B events and concepts right here in Singapore. Earlier this month, epicureans watched with bated breath for the reveal of the annual Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which recognises the region’s top dining venues. And just a few weeks ago, renowned Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa of two-Michelin starred Narisawa, landed in private members’ club Mandala Masters for a five-week residency that runs till April 30. On the drinks front, March saw an indulgent Tuscan wine-tasting extravaganza organised by Angra Wine & Spirits at Raffles Hotel, where avid winos indulged in the Italian region’s finest tipples while hobnobbing with the winemakers.

Coupled with the myriad new eateries and bars sprouting up nearly every other week in the city, local foodies are indeed spoilt for choice. And if that’s still not enough, many of our favourite restaurants and watering holes in Singapore are constantly rolling out tantalising new menus featuring innovative dishes and drinks — and we’ve curated a list of the best ones in 2023.

From Mikuni’s decadent à la carte repertoire to InterContinental Singapore’s intriguing collaboration with an artist, here are all the best new menus to sample in Singapore this April 2023.

Mikuni

Leading this month’s guide to the best menus to experience in 2023 is Mikuni at Fairmont Singapore, where executive chef Keisuke Uno introduces a new range of à la carte dishes that are big on flavour and theatrics. The two appetisers of kampachi (amberjack) tartare and Hokkaido uni with snow crab and scallop, for instance, are presented with much fanfare on a large wooden tray decorated to resemble a mini Japanese zen garden, complete with a candle and folding screen. They arrive shrouded in smoke, courtesy of dry ice in a little bowl. But it’s not all just smoke and mirrors — the food is absolutely delicious. The kampachi tartare is bedecked with caviar and nestled in a pool of wasabi soy sauce, for a balance of sweet, briny and spicy flavours; while the sea urchin is an umami bomb with its generous portion of salty ikura pearls enveloping sweet crab meat and silky scallop slices.

Other standouts include the Japanese tender abalone, which is first steamed in sake before being seared on the teppanyaki grill and topped with a slightly bitter abalone liver sauce. For extra spectacle, the abalone is flambéed tableside right before serving. Its meticulous preparation renders it gorgeously chewy and tender in parts, making it an easy crowd-pleaser.

We also recommend the Miyazaki pork belly, a luscious and fatty cut obtained from Kannonike pork and slow cooked for 24 hours until it melts in the mouth. The meat undergoes a laborious process where it’s first vacuum-packed for 12 hours before being cooked sous-vide with soy sauce, mirin, ginger and garlic. Finally, it’s grilled over hot charcoal and glazed with a sticky-sweet marinade. Think of it as elevated char siew.

Don’t leave without trying the shabu shabu hot pot, the perfect cold weather staple with its comforting dashi broth. It comes with options of Miyazaki pork or A5 omi wagyu beef, as well as a medley of mushrooms and vegetables. Add the vegetables into the soup first, so their natural sweetness melds together with the delicate flavour of the soup, before cooking the meat inside.

For dessert, try the saikyo miso-infused cheesecake, a light and tasty treat adorned with globs of pear, liberally garnished with frozen shiso leaf, and accompanied with shards of meringue on the side.

Mikuni, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560, +65 6431 6156

InterContinental Singapore

InterContinental Singapore has teamed up with British contemporary artist Claire Luxton on a pop-up that spans NFTs, an art installation, and a special menu inspired by Luxton’s works. Served in the Lobby Lounge, the latter features a Secret Garden cocktail (a saccharine-sweet blend of lavender-infused gin paired with sambuca, banana liqueur, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice) and Bloom and Blossom mocktail (a fruity and refreshing melange of lemon juice, lime juice, giffard violet, hibiscus syrup and passion fruit foam) — both of which are crowned with vibrantly hued rice paper embellished with artwork by Luxton. Also on the menu is an ultra-Instagrammable rosella tart comprising citrus sponge cake and sable biscuit layered with elderflower mousse, raspberry and rosella marmalade. It’s sprinkled with edible flowers and, like the drinks, topped with edible art. The entire pop-up ends April 30. Do stop by the art installation, a beautiful 2m by 2m organza display of Southeast Asian flora and fauna. More details here.

InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966, +65 6338 7600

Hashida Singapore

Hashida Singapore ushers in spring with a renewed omakase menu showcasing this season’s freshest bounty. Diners can look forward to a prettily plated eight-item starter featuring Ama ebi (sweet shrimp) in koji marinade, hotaru ika (firefly squid) and Udo (mountain asparagus), as well scrumptious new renditions of chawanmushi (steamed egg custard). The latter is complemented with clams, yuzu, daikon and ikura during lunchtime, and capped with uni, tiger prawn and lily root flower during dinner.

Also on the lunchtime repertoire is sakura mochi stuffed with baked sea bream and shrimps, and matched with shoyu dashi sauce and pickled ume.

Hashida Singapore, 77 Amoy Street, Singapore 069896, +65 8129 5336

Origin Grill

At Shangri-La Singapore, Origin Grill has roped in new Chef de Cuisine Nathan Griffin to revamp its menu with a slate of produce-driven offerings inflected with Asian flavours. Start off your meal with an appetiser of Hokkaido scallops, which sees the plump, succulent shellfish tossed in smoked butter, perched on avocado mousse and bathed in a tangy tom yam-esque broth of Kaffir lime, lemongrass, chilli, coriander and ginger. Another new creation is the Hudson Valley duck terrine, where slow cooked duck leg and terrine are sheathed in pancetta and complemented with pickled onions, apricots, pears and apple chutney.

Some old dishes have been retained on the menu, and are also worth sampling. Our picks include the seafood bisque — a rich and hearty broth with josper-grilled king prawns — and the grilled octopus, which is gloriously smoky and tender, and is smeared with tomato jam and embellished with peas, aubergine caviar and charred chorizo.

The restaurant’s range of steaks has been updated too. If diet plans are off the table for the week, pamper yourself with the snow-aged full blood wagyu sourced from Niigata Prefecture’s Uoshoku Meat. The beef is first wet-aged using a technique called yukimuro, where it’s stored for 30 days in a snow-covered room with temperatures of zero to five degrees Celsius, before being seared to perfection on the grill. The result? Incredibly buttery, juicy and tasty meat that’s heavy on the palate and so full of umami it’ll have you jonesing for more. Other notable highlights include the Kagoshima wagyu striploin from Kyushu (another tender and fatty cut) and the leaner, slightly less sinful Rangers Valley Black Angus striploin from New South Wales. Round these off with sides of creamed spinach, asparagus (which is gorgeously charred from the grill), and hand-cut fries with garlic aioli.

Origin Grill’s desserts are equally memorable. New to the menu are Floating Island (a tropical fruity delight of mango, passion fruit and Kaffir lime meringue that’s aromatic and refreshing) and Milky Origin — a blend of vanilla milk pudding with crispy milk chips (which remind us of the White Rabbit candy of our childhood), yoghurt cheese gelato and milk foam, and is drizzled with Manuka honey.

If you have some time (and stomach space) to spare after the massive meal, do stop by the hotel’s Origin Bar, located right next to the restaurant. The buzzy watering hole recently launched an elaborate new repertoire of 18 cocktails inspired by historical milestones such as the big bang and the birth of the Internet, and christened with cheeky names like Star Was P*rn and Mile High Club. It’s easily one of the best and most intriguing drink menus we’ve experienced in Singapore this 2023.

We particularly like Love Handles, a sweet, light and easy-to-drink concoction of gin, rosé and white port infused with pink Himalayan salt and served with a crunchy bacon strip; and Peanut Butter Therapy, a potent rye whiskey brew washed in peanut butter and quirkily presented alongside a diffuser of absinthe vapour.

Origin Grill and Origin Bar, Tower Wing, Lobby Level, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, +65 6213 4398

