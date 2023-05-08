7 places for the best, most fragrant dry laksa in Singapore

Laksa variations from Sarawak to Penang have well traced roots. It is less so with dry laksa in Singapore.

Dry laksa is an oddity. It is the only one that is a noodle dish rather than soup, but carries laksa’s hallmark flavours and toppings. It is also stir-fried instead of being simmered in a broth.

While the dish has been having a moment with local diners, its history is murky. In a research paper by Dr Jean Duruz, an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of South Australia, owner of the now-shuttered Rose Apple Deli, Linda Kan claimed to have invented this style.

How is dry laksa made?

Like its soupy counterpart, the dish sees rice noodles being stir fried with a fragrant paste made with spices, fresh aromatics, shrimp paste, and coconut milk. Typical laksa toppings are then added, such as fish cake, prawns, beansprouts and tau pok. The result is a moreish dish that’s hearty and addictive at once, and makes for the perfect meal.

Dry laksa is also served at prominent Peranakan restaurants here including Violet Oon and Straits Chinese Nyonya Restaurant, which suggests its origins lie there. Other places offering the best versions of dry laksa in Singapore include Curry Times and Eurasian restaurant Quentin’s. Local microbrewery Sevendaze has it on their taproom menu, and home businesses Jelebu and Let’s Jiak have made it their speciality. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Violet Oon Singapore)

Where to find the best dry laksa in Singapore