Where to go for the most delectable brunch buffets this Easter 2023

Year of the Rabbit, meet your Western equivalent at these 10 fantastic restaurant brunch buffets to commemorate Easter 2023.
For pescatarians, these buffets promise to be a glorious affair. There is seafood on ice, sashimi, smoked and cured fish, and cooked dishes such as Altro Zafferano’s halibut with stuffed zucchini flower, and baked lobster with tarragon béarnaise at Racines. Roast meats also feature heavily, including suckling pig, beef ribeye roll, artichoke-stuffed duck, and roasted lamb shoulder.
Other restaurants are serving region-specific fare, including pastas and pizzas from Prego, biryani, butter chicken, and other Indian flavours at Clove, and dim sum at Intercontinental. Estate introduces an avocado bar serving ten dishes with the fruit, and Alley on 25 lays all kinds of eggs, from chicken to fish roe.
Easter desserts also get the spotlight this time of the year, from hot cross buns to traditional pastries of simnel cake and colomba Pasquale. Supplement them with endless rounds of macarons, donuts, rice pudding, and trips to the chocolate fountain. Read on for 10 of our top picks, and gather your family and friends for an indulgent feast.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
(Main and featured images: Goodwood Park Hotel)
10 best restaurant brunch buffets for Easter 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
Restaurant 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung says aloha to Easter with a tropical Sunday brunch. It spans modern Asian classics, grilled meats, and fresh seafood, including seasonal oysters, foie gras, crackling pork belly, wagyu beef hanging tender, and pasture fed lamb leg. Seasonal specials such as deviled eggs, scotch eggs, and rum and raisin hot cross buns also grace the spread. The brunch comes with free-flow Telmont champagne and tiki cocktails by The Bar at 15 Stamford.
S$178++ – S$258++
9 April 2023, 12pm – 2pm, 2.30pm – 4.30pm
(Image credit: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)
The morning meal gets lavish at Alley on 25, which is serving their Easter Lazy Breakfast buffet spread over the weekend. It includes unlimited appetisers of seafood on ice, sashimi, Avruga caviar with cage-free egg, satay, roasted lamb shoulder, and gourmet sausages, plus a choice of one out of eight mains from saffron risotto with Avruga caviar and tiger prawns, to shepherd’s pie stuffed with slow braised lamb, celeriac and mashed potatoes. Top up S$40++ more for free-flow alcohol including the Andaz pilsner and access to the DIY cocktail bar.
S$88++ – S$108++
8-9 April 2023, 12pm – 2.30pm
(Image credit: Andaz Singapore)
Easter at Altro Zafferano means a brunch buffet of Italian favourites. It starts off with unlimited portions of cold cuts, white asparagus, hamachi crudo, foie gras, and Alaskan king crab, followed by two pastas: fusilloni with Canadian lobster, and risotto with globe artichoke and Roman mint. The main course presents a choice of lamb saddle roulade or halibut with stuffed zucchini flower, mugnaia, and trout roe. Conclude the meal with seasonal desserts such as chocolate mousse and blackberry, rosemary and spring berries parfait, and colomba Pasquale, a bread traditionally eaten at Easter.
S$138++
8 April 2023, 12pm – 3pm
(Image credit: Altro Zafferano)
Clove’s Easter Sunday brunch explores the holiday with an international perspective. They have Indian dishes like biryani and butter chicken, Middle Eastern favourites including baba ghanoush, hummus, and cumin-marinated lamb loin, the Korean-inspired beef bulgogi salad, and local specialties such as mala pepper crab, chicken rice, and yong tau foo. Diners can also create their own bruschetta and seafood laksa, and feast on an array of cured meats from smoked salmon to beef pastrami. Save room for the restaurant’s nitrogen coconut foam dessert.
S$128++
9 April 2023, 12.30pm – 4pm
(Image credit: Swissôtel The Stamford)
Estate offers a brunch buffet of sprawling proportions this Easter. Diners are treated to a seafood bar with Maine lobster and Fine de Claire oyster, joined by smoked and cured fish and 32 options of cheese. There is also an avocado bar with ten specialties like avocado and cucumber gazpacho, and avocado with tuna tataki, as well as Easter specials including scotch eggs and mushroom tortellini with white truffle oil. The restaurant also makes their own sausage, and serves Asian dishes including coffee pork ribs and crispy egg noodles. Enjoy them alongside wagyu prime rib and suckling pig, then dig into desserts of nutmeg Madeleine, gelato, and cotton candy. An additional S$50++ gives you free-flow champagne.
S$188++
9 April 2023, 12pm – 3pm
(Image credit: Hilton Singapore Orchard)
Goodwood Park Hotel brings back their Easter Sunday Mega Brunch and spreads it across their restaurants L’Espresso, Coffee Lounge, and Gordon Grill. Highlights include chardonnay-poached tiger prawns, snow crab legs, a pasta station, roasts of lamb leg, prime rib, and Easter ham, as well as the hotel’s signature laksa, popiah, kueh pie tie, and Taiwan porridge. For dessert, it’s lemon pavlova, Easter bunny pudding, carrot cake truffle, macarons, and a donut wall.
S$128++
9 April 2023, 10.30am – 1pm, 2pm – 4.30pm
(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)
Intercontinental also ropes in all its restaurants for its Easter Sunday Big Brunch. Combining close to 300 dishes from Luce by Davide Giacomelli, The Lobby Lounge, and Man Fu Yuan, diners can enjoy 16 stations serving seafood on ice, sashimi, chilli crab slider, French and Italian cheeses and cold cuts, beef tortellini, truffle egg frittata, and capricciosa (prosciutto cotto, mushroom, and artichoke). There will also be local flavours such as dim sum, beef rendang, and tandoori snapper, together with suckling pig, wok-fried tiger prawns, and Cantonese-style roast meats. Still hungry? Desserts of rice pudding, toffee-Nutella chocolae cake, and a chocolate fountain station await.
S$178++ – S$258++
9 April 2023, 12.30pm – 3.30pm
(Image credit: Intercontinental Singapore)
Inspired by Italian Easter classics, Prego’s Easter brunch features a generous spread of rustic homemade breads, Italian salads, cold cuts, farm cheeses, and fresh seafood. Mains take the form of freshly-made pastas and the restaurant’s signature wood-fired pizzas, as well as Easter roasts like pork neck, lamb leg, and artichoke-stuffed duck. Sweet treats include a warm almond rice tart, an Easter Snow Egg featuring passionfruit and coconut, and chef Mauro Sanna’s take on traditional Easter simnel cake with candied orange and dried fruits. The brunch includes free-flow Zardetto prosecco, draught beer, wines, and special cocktails such as Hot Cross Bun Martini and Spiced Carrot Margarita.
S$158++
9 April 2023, 12pm – 3pm
(Image credit: Fairmont Singapore)
Racines puts a live carving station in the spotlight during its Easter Sunday brunch, offering diners Coastal lamb rack with chimichurri sauce. Surrounding it are unlimited portions of pan-fried foie gras with kumquat marmalade, baked lobster with tarragon béarnaise, braised Angus beef cheek with red wine, and Asian delights including stir-fried crayfish with chilli crab sauce, and roast duck. Complete the experience with a selection of sweet pastries like croffle, hot cross bun, cinnamon roll, carrot cake, and lemon meringue pie.
S$138++
9 April 2023, 12:30pm – 3:30pm
(Image credit: Sofitel Singapore City Centre)
If you find yourself on Sentosa over the long weekend, Silver Shell Café has an Easter lunch buffet featuring roasts like beef ribeye roll and braised lamb leg, together with handmade gnocchi in a creamy vodka sauce. Traditional sweets of hot cross bun and simnel cake stand out among the plethora of desserts. The buffet includes free-flow house beers and wines.
S$128++
9 April 2023, 12pm -3pm
(Image credit: Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore)