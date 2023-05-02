6 delicious strawberry desserts in Singapore for Mother’s Day 2023

The seasonal food calendar in Spring is filled with refreshing produce such as asparagus, rhubarb, cherries, and kiwi. But there’s one that remains a perennial favourite throughout this season: strawberries. Coincidentally, Mother’s Day and the season to have strawberries also happen in the peak of Spring. So treat this important woman in your life to these best strawberry desserts in Singapore that celebrate both occasions.

It’s no secret that the sweet yet delightfully tart strawberries make ideal companions to desserts like cakes and ice cream, especially for Mother’s Day when they are in season during Spring. Renowned confectionary establishments like Lady M, Tigerlily Patisserie, and Châteraisé have created strawberry delights that’ll make the after-meal calories all worth it.

Those who wish to surprise with unconventional bites can also opt for Café USAGI Tokyo’s Strawberry Dorayaki Cake or Live Twice’s Roku gin-based strawberry tipples.

7 best seasonal strawberry desserts in Singapore to enjoy or gift for Mother’s Day 2023:

(Hero and feature image credit: Tigerlily Patisserie)

Lady M’s Strawberry Swirl Mille Crepés

The New York confectionary brand has introduced their latest seasonal exclusive, the Strawberry Swirl Mille Crêpes at the perfect time. This candied creation features a fluffy strawberry-infused sponge cake that’s delicately layered with wafer-thin mille crêpes and strawberry cream. The latter uses strawberries sourced from a family-run farm in Japan’s Tokushima region, known for cultivating signature sweet strawberries for the last 50 years. Completing the confection is a generous dusting of freeze-dried strawberries from New Zealand.

Lady M‘s Strawberry Swirl Mille Crepés is available till May 31. Prices start from SGD13 a slice to SGD140 for a whole cake before GST.

Tigerlily Patisserie’s Camellia Crown

Give the most important woman in your life the royal treatment with Tigerlily Patisserie’s Camellia Crown. The famed patisserie spotlights the in-season French Gariguette strawberry compote and camellia tea-infused bavarois for their limited edition confection, created by Chef Maxine Ngooi. Completing it is a floral cage of sponge fingers that’s delicate yet suitably regal, especially with the accompanying vanilla crème madame petals.

Tigerlily Patisserie’s Limited Edition Mother’s Day Camellia Crown will be available for online orders from now to May 14. It will also be available for in-store purchase from May 12 to 14 at SGD65++.

Okashi Gaku’s Cake in a Can Strawberry Shortcake

Think out of the box – or can, in this case – with Okashi Gaku’s handheld cakes. These viral Japanese confections took Singapore by storm with its unconventional packaging and presentation in iconic clear Fuwa cans dispensed from a machine. Besides the signature Strawberry Shortcake, look forward to Singapore-exclusive flavours like Durian and Oreo Cookie.

Okashi Gaku’s can cake vending machine is available at Bugis+, Plaza Singapura, Thomson Plaza, VivoCity, and Suntec City.

Live Twice’s Japanese-style Roku Gin Strawberry cocktails

Suntory’s Roku Gin honours the Japanese culinary concept of ‘shun’ (the tradition of enjoying every food and drink in its proper season, and only when the ingredients are at the peak of their flavours) this Spring with six exclusive spring ingredients at six top Singapore bars. Of course, strawberry (or ichigo) is one of the six spring staples in Japanese cuisine.

Jigger and Pony’s mid-century Japanese-inspired bar Live Twice utilises strawberries for three deliciously stylish cocktails. There’s the Ichigo Fizz, a gin fizz with splashes of honey, ginger, lemon, and strawberry, and the Spring Blossom, a refreshing gin-based sour starring strawberry and geranium. Otherwise, surprise yourself with the progressive Little Charm – a Japanese-inspired martini made with Roku Gin and strawberry shochu.

Live Twice‘s Japanese-style Roku Gin Strawberry cocktails are available till May 26 at 20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834.

Châteraisé’s Jewel Mousse

Famed Japanese confectionary retailer Châteraisé serves two new cakes – Jewel Mousse and Blueberry Garden – this Mother’s Day. While both are imported from Japan and made with the famous natural spring Hakushu water, the former looks like a polished gemstone with its glossy exterior of raspberry nappage. Inside, you’ll find layered cheese cream mousse, strawberry, raspberry, cassis jelly, and white chocolate covered with cookies. Other strawberry-focused desserts in this limited menu in Singapore include Strawberry Mille Crepe and Strawberry Mont Blanc.

Châteraisé’s Mother’s Day cakes are available to purchase from May 1 onwards at all Châteraisé stores.

Café USAGI Tokyo’s Strawberry Dorayaki Cake

Helmed by Japanese Chef and Creative Director Yuka Shigeno, Café USAGI Tokyo takes inspiration from nature, flowers, and buildings, and uses only all-natural ingredients and colouring. One signature of this new café at Suntec is the soft and chewy Handmade Daifuku. It features a wrapped strawberry with a layer of premium azuki bean paste created by Chef Shigeno. Another highlight is the Doriyaki Cake, which uses two fluffy pancakes to sandwich strawberries that are held together by milky fresh cream and sweet azuki bean paste. This petite confection makes for a great alternative to a full-sized cake if you’re stuffed after a big meal.

Café USAGI Tokyo is located at Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Blvd #02-615A, Singapore 038983.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore