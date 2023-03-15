facebook

Party like the Irish at these St Patrick's Day F&B events in Singapore

By Jethro Kang
15 Mar 2023
Party like the Irish at these St Patrick's Day F&B events in Singapore
Lifestyle
Party like the Irish at these St Patrick's Day F&B events in Singapore

Your yearly excuse to imbibe copious amounts of Guinness returns when St Patrick’s Day 2023 rolls into Singapore with these seven fantastic parties.

Officially happening on 17 March 2023, the special occasion kicks off in Singapore with multiple big bashes that are worthy of several pints. St Patrick’s Day Street Festival will take over Circular Road the entire weekend offering live music, face-painting, and outdoor parties. There’s also a rooftop party happening at Grand Park City Hall, which promises green beer, food, and music from two top Singapore DJs.

Over at Marina Bay Sands, Lavo makes St. Patrick’s the patron saint of their Saturday party brunch, while Spago turns clover green during the Shades of Spago extravaganza. There is also Black Tap, which has created an Irish-American style burger, and L’Espresso, which is serving an afternoon tea filled with Irish classics. Read on for our guide to the best St Patrick’s Day parties to check out in Singapore.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Main and featured image: Lordn/Getty Images)

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 at these parties in Singapore:

Modern twists on Irish classics @ Level33
Modern twists on Irish classics @ Level33

Level33 takes cues from classic Irish flavours for their St. Patrick’s Day dishes. The stout & whisky braised beef pie (S$45++) is a riff on the shepherd’s pie, accompanied by smoked truffle mash and minted butter peas, while Irish oysters (S$36++ for six) are accented by citrus and stout jelly. Both dishes come with a complimentary stout. Finish off with Irish whiskey & organic honey ice cream (S$10++ per scoop) glazed with stout caramel.

17 March 2023

(Image credit: Level33)

Address
8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6834 3133
Book here

St. Patrick's Day Street Festival
St. Patrick's Day Street Festival

The waters run green at the Singapore River, which is hosting a St Patrick’s Day street party from 17 to 19 March 2023. Happening along Circular Road, the two-day event will feature live music, Irish dance performances, family-friendly activities, and a makeover station to bring out your inner leprechaun. Bars like Molly Malone’s and Drunk Skunk will also spill out onto the street to serve pints of Irish beers.

17-19 March 2023, 3pm-10pm

(Image credit: Singapore River One)

 

Address
Circular Road google map
Website
Website here

Reuben burger @ Black Tap
Reuben burger @ Black Tap

Black Tap makes its March special dish St. Patrick’s Day-appropriate with the reuben burger (S$29++). A nod to Irish American cuisine, the burger features a prime beef and corned beef blended patty, Guinness-braised cabbage and onions, diced pickles, Swiss cheese, and Jameson mustard sauce between potato buns. Pair the meal with a pint of Paddy’s Pride, a dry Irish pale ale in a spring green hue.

Throughout March 2023

(Image credit: Black Tap Singapore)

Address
10 Bayfront Ave #L1-80, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018972 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 9957
Book here

Lilac & Lime Green party @ Spago
Lilac & Lime Green party @ Spago

Spago parties hard every last Saturday of the month under its Shades of Spago event, and for March, they pay homage to St Patrick’s Day with hues of Lilac & Lime Green. The tequila-, green apple-, and absinthe-based Sloppy Kisses cocktail serves as a welcome drink, and guests can order from a menu curated for the affair. Entry is priced at S$48++ per person, inclusive of one welcome drink.

(Image credit: Spago Bar & Lounge)

Address
Sands SkyPark, Tower 2 Level 57 Access from Hotel Lobby Tower, #2, Singapore 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 9955
Book here

St. Patrick's rooftop party @ Grand Park City Hall
St. Patrick's rooftop party @ Grand Park City Hall

Party organiser Party Social SG is taking over the entire rooftop of Grand Park City Hall hotel to throw a St. Patrick’s Day bash. There will be a beer bong competition, cocktails, Irish beers, an instant tattoo booth, and music from DJ Andrew Chow and Singapore-based Korean artist DJ Jagi. Entry tickets are priced at S$20+ each.

17 March 2023, 5pm – midnight

(Image credit: Grand Park City Hall)

Address
10 Coleman St, Singapore 179809 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
98219 743
Get it here

St. Patty's party brunch @ Lavo
St. Patty's party brunch @ Lavo

Lavo wants you to Keep Calm and Shamrock On at the St. Patrick’s Day edition of its party brunch. The boozy Saturday afternoon event promises a feast of chunky poached lobsters, freshly baked pizzas, and bottomless champagne, before transforming into a wild party complete with live DJ sets. Tickets are priced at S$188++ per person or S$200++ at the door, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

18 March 2023, 12.30pm-3.30pm

(Image credit: Lavo Singapore)

Address
10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 8591
Book here

Irish afternoon tea @ L'Espresso
Irish afternoon tea @ L'Espresso

For a more grownup St. Patrick’s Day, L’Espresso is serving an Irish-themed afternoon tea buffet (S$68++ to S$72++ per person) as part of ‘A Sense of Ireland’ campaign – a series of events to celebrate Irish food and culture while raising funds for The Ireland Funds Singapore. The spread includes delicacies of oven-roasted Irish duck with Griottines cherry sauce, Guinness beef stew, and colcannon lamb shepherd’s pie. Desserts are similarly festive with Bailey’s whoopie pie and green velvet cheesecake.

1-17 March 2023

(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)

Address
22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6737 7411
Book here
Party like the Irish at these St Patrick’s Day F&B events in Singapore

Jethro Kang

