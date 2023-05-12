Although there’s never a bad time for some tasty classic cocktails, the upcoming World Cocktail Day celebration on 13 May calls for another reason to pour some of your favourite drinks — and we’ve got you covered with some simple recipes that you can DIY at home. From negronis to the good ol’ old fashioned, there’s a cocktail out there suited for everyone’s distinct palate. If we’ve accurately described you, chances are you’re craving a sip!

To help you out, we’ve compiled 10 ultra-easy classic cocktails that you can make at home this World Cocktail Day. The best part is, you only need three ingredients for each. Who said making a drink had to be rocket science, right?

So take it easy, order some takeout from your favourite restaurants, and shake up some easy three-ingredient cocktails for tonight – or even during lunchtime. We don’t judge and won’t tell your bosses – just don’t put it on your timesheet.

A quick note on measuring “parts” in a cocktail recipe…

“Parts” here refers to any equal amounts used in your cocktail. For example, if you were to take a full jigger as one part, then three parts would be that amount, multiplied by three. It’s that simple.

The 3-ingredient classic cocktail recipes to DIY this World Cocktail Day