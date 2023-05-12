Although there’s never a bad time for some tasty classic cocktails, the upcoming World Cocktail Day celebration on 13 May calls for another reason to pour some of your favourite drinks — and we’ve got you covered with some simple recipes that you can DIY at home. From negronis to the good ol’ old fashioned, there’s a cocktail out there suited for everyone’s distinct palate. If we’ve accurately described you, chances are you’re craving a sip!
To help you out, we’ve compiled 10 ultra-easy classic cocktails that you can make at home this World Cocktail Day. The best part is, you only need three ingredients for each. Who said making a drink had to be rocket science, right?
So take it easy, order some takeout from your favourite restaurants, and shake up some easy three-ingredient cocktails for tonight – or even during lunchtime. We don’t judge and won’t tell your bosses – just don’t put it on your timesheet.
A quick note on measuring “parts” in a cocktail recipe…
“Parts” here refers to any equal amounts used in your cocktail. For example, if you were to take a full jigger as one part, then three parts would be that amount, multiplied by three. It’s that simple.
The 3-ingredient classic cocktail recipes to DIY this World Cocktail Day
Jump To / Table of Contents
What you need: Gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Combine equal parts of all three ingredients in an ice-filled glass and stir. Garnish with an orange peel.
What you need: Sugar cube, bourbon, and bitters.
How to make it: Place a sugar cube (or equivalent) into a glass and saturate with two dashes of bitters and a dash of water. We like Angostura bitters, but feel free to use whatever you have. Muddle until the sugar is dissolved, then fill the glass with ice and top off with 44ml of bourbon. Stir to combine, and garnish with an orange or lemon peel.
What you need: Rye whiskey, bitters, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Combine two parts rye whiskey, 3/4 parts sweet vermouth, and two dashes of bitters into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well, and then strain into a chilled glass.
What you need: Vodka, Kahlua (or any coffee liqueur), and cream.
How to make it: Pour 5 parts vodka and 2 parts Kahlua into an ice-filled glass. Top off with 3 parts fresh cream and stir to combine.
What you need: Bourbon, coffee liqueur, and bitters.
How to make it: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine two parts bourbon, half parts coffee liqueur, and two dashes of bitters. Stir until the concoction is cold, and then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with an orange peel.
What you need: Bourbon, mint, sugar.
How to make it: Using a tall glass (preferably a highball glass), muddle four mint leaves, one teaspoon sugar, and two teaspoons of water. Fill the glass with cracked ice, add two parts bourbon, and stir well.
What you need: Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and olive juice.
How to make it: Combine half parts of dry vermouth, 3 parts of gin or vodka, and a splash of olive juice (to taste) in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well, and then strain into a chilled glass.
What you need: Campari, club soda, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Pour one part Campari and one part sweet vermouth into an ice-filled glass. Stir to combine, and then top off with club soda to taste. Garnish with an orange slice.
What you need: Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.
How to make it: In an ice-filled glass, pour in four parts ginger beer, 1.5 parts vodka, and 5ml of lime juice. Gently stir and garnish with a lime slice.
What you need: White rum, lime juice, and syrup.
How to make it: Combine all ingredients (1.5 parts rum, half parts syrup, and 1 part lime juice) into an ice-filled shaker. Shake well, and then strain into a chilled glass.
What you need: Absolut Vodka, Kahlua, espresso
How to make it: Combine all ingredients (1⅓ parts vodka, ⅔ part Kahlúa, and ⅔ Part espresso) into an ice-filled shaker. Shake well, and then strain into a chilled martini or cocktail glass.
What you need: Ballantine’s Finest Whisky, coffee liqueur (Kahlua), sweetened cold brew coffee
How to make it: Pour 35 ml of Ballantine’s whiskey, and 15 ml of coffee liqueur into an ice-filled shaker. Mix well and top it off with the sweetened cold-brew coffee. The perfect wake-up call!
(Main and featured image: John Fornander, Aleisha Kalina via Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.
Additional reporting by Srijoni Gupta Roy.