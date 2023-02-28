Best bars in Singapore for happy hour craft cocktails

If inflation and the GST increase have put a damper on your drinking, these bars in Singapore with the best happy hour deals on craft cocktails will keep you quenched.
For Japanese-style cocktails, Last Word offers Sake Martini and a jasmine whisky highball, while Live Twice brings shochu and umeboshi to the Shiso Fizz. At Caffe Fernet, it’s Italian aperitivo drinks including the Negroni and a boozy Aperol Spritz.
Sugarcane spirits come to the fore at Sugarhall, especially with their two-rum Daiquiri served during happy hour. Levant lets you have Sex on the Beach while on a rooftop, and Quaich Bar Wanderlust presents 16 classic cocktails with subtle twists.
At Papa Doble, the start of the work week means affordable Martini, Old Fashioned, and Negroni all night long, and The Store pours Espresso Martini, Tommy’s Margarita, and a customisable Sour. Read on to discover them below.
Need more drink recommendations? Indulge in excellent sake at these two bars in the heart of Orchard Road, and check out our guide to the trendiest bars around the world here. And in case you’re planning a weekend getaway across the border soon, we’ve also compiled guides on the best bars in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
(Main image: Levant; Featured image: 5 Emerald Hill Cocktail Bar / Facebook)
A list of the best bars for happy hour craft cocktails in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
Aperitivo drinks are meant to celebrate the period between the end of work and the start of dinner, which Caffe Fernet enables with well-made Italian cocktails during happy hour. Available daily until 6.30pm, the bar and restaurant serves Negroni and an Aperol Spritz made more bracing with gin, as well as the fluffy, pink grapefruit-flavoured Anita Garibaldi.
Happy hour: Daily until 6.30pm
Cocktails: from S$16++ each
(Image credit: Caffe Fernet / Facebook)
Cocktails with a Japanese sensibility take precedent at Last Word, likewise on their happy hour menu. Available daily from 5pm to 7pm, the bar serves four styles: a classically made Boulevardier and Gimlet, as well as a whisky highball with jasmine liqueur, and a vodka Martini enhanced with sake and sakura.
Happy hour: 5-7pm daily
Cocktails: S$16++ each
(Image credit: Last Word)
One of Singapore’s best rooftop bars, Levant has multiple happy hour promotions throughout the week. On Mondays and Tuesdays, their cocktail paradise promotion offers 12 classics like Whisky Sour, Sex on the Beach, and Cosmopolitan for S$12++ each, and from Thursdays to Sundays, one-for-one G&T go for S$18++ each. It’s ladies’ night every Wednesday, which has one-for-one Martini for S$20++ each.
Happy hour: daily from 5pm
(Image credit: Levant)
Happy hour at Live Twice brings four cocktails that highlight the Japanese way of bartending. Shiso Fizz is mixed wih daiyame shochu and umeboshi, while King Cole Old Fashioned is sweetened with Okinawa sugar. They also do the classics right, including the grapefruit-based Spumoni, and Campari and triple sec Jasmine.
Happy hour: 6pm – 7.30pm daily
Cocktails: S$16++ each
(Image credit: Live Twice / Facebook)
Quaich Bar Wanderlust brings together a bevy of classic cocktails during their happy hour. The 16 drinks include Aperol Spritz spiked with dried rose petals-infused tea, a Mojito made nutty with Amaretto, and a Moscow Mule that swaps ginger beer for homemade ginger syrup, and topped up with soda.
Happy hour: Mondays – Saturdays, 5pm – 7.30pm
Cocktails: S$18++ each
(Image credit: Quaich Bar Wanderlust)
Papa Doble gets you over the start of the workweek with happy hour drinks all evening. The Ernest Hemingway tribute bar serves a classic cocktail on a particular day: Martini on Mondays, Old Fashioned on Tuesdays, and Negroni on Wednesdays, all at just S$15++ each.
Happy hour: Mondays – Wednesdays
Cocktails: S$15++ each
(Image credit: Papa Doble)
For a well-made Daiquiri, head to Sugarhall. Happy hour at rum-focused cocktail pub includes the classic cocktail with two kinds of rum, together with Rum Sour, Old Fashioned, and Pommy’s Margarita, which riffs on the original with pommeau and cinnamon.
Happy hour: 6pm-7.30pm daily
Cocktails: S$14++ each
(Image credit: Sugarhall)
Behind a nondescript door is the anonymously-named bar, The Store. Their happy hour cocktails, however, are not mundane. The list comprises of classics including Espresso Martini, Tommy’s Margarita, and Aperol Spritz, as well as a Sour with your choice of spirit.
Happy hour: Mondays – Saturdays, 4pm – 7pm
Cocktails: S$11+ each
(Image credit: The Store)