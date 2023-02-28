Best bars in Singapore for happy hour craft cocktails

If inflation and the GST increase have put a damper on your drinking, these bars in Singapore with the best happy hour deals on craft cocktails will keep you quenched.

For Japanese-style cocktails, Last Word offers Sake Martini and a jasmine whisky highball, while Live Twice brings shochu and umeboshi to the Shiso Fizz. At Caffe Fernet, it’s Italian aperitivo drinks including the Negroni and a boozy Aperol Spritz.

Sugarcane spirits come to the fore at Sugarhall, especially with their two-rum Daiquiri served during happy hour. Levant lets you have Sex on the Beach while on a rooftop, and Quaich Bar Wanderlust presents 16 classic cocktails with subtle twists.

At Papa Doble, the start of the work week means affordable Martini, Old Fashioned, and Negroni all night long, and The Store pours Espresso Martini, Tommy’s Margarita, and a customisable Sour. Read on to discover them below.

(Main image: Levant; Featured image: 5 Emerald Hill Cocktail Bar / Facebook)

