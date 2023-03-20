The latest Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare celebrates Port Dundas

The fifth release of the award-winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series explores the distinctive and highly coveted grain whisky from a former Scotch powerhouse, Port Dundas.

The word “ghost” is a long way from its usual eerie connotations in the whisky universe. Used to describe distilleries that have shuttered, it represents rarity, prestige and value, as aged whiskies from these mothballed or demolished production facilities are unique, finite and irreplaceable.

As the biggest Scotch whisky producer in the world, it’s no secret that Diageo’s extensive portfolio of Scotch distilleries includes silent and lost ones that did not survive the downturns across the centuries. The most legendary among them are Port Ellen and Brora, which are now in different stages of revival.

In the spotlight of late is Port Dundas, a historic Glasgow distillery that ceased production in 2010. Built in 1811 on the banks of Forth and Clyde Canal, it was an industry stalwart for nearly 200 years, renowned for its sweet and delicate whiskies with a distinct grain character. Today, the ghost distillery lives on in the fifth and latest release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series.

Says Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker’s master blender who led the making of this limited-edition bottle, “Port Dundas was one of the finest grain whisky distilleries in the world, and the rare expressions that we have chosen from our reserves are some of the most distinctive it has ever produced – their slow maturation allowing the delicate grain character to blossom.”

For the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare, Walker and her team of expert makers chose a small number of Port Dundas’ aged whiskies that were matured in two different wood types. Spirit from aged second-fill American oak brings a touch of creamy vanilla, while Scotch from first-fill, highly-charred American oak confers a subtle wood spice. Two other exceptional whiskies from ghost distilleries Cambus and Brora are also added to the blend, alongside precious single malts from iconic names like Cameronbridge, Glenkinchie, Clynelish, Dailuaine and Auchroisk to reveal notes of spiced apples, peaches and berries.

“These rare whiskies highlight the incredible character of Port Dundas, which inspired us to create something truly extraordinary that pays proper tribute to the whisky makers of this storied Glasgow distillery,” adds Walker.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas follows the launch of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich (2021), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal (2019), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (2018), and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora (2017). Each award-winning edition in the series offers a fleeting opportunity to savour a moment in time that is never to be repeated.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas is available at 1855 The Bottle Shop. Drink responsibly; visit DrinkIQ.com.