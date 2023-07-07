Eggslut partners with Jumbo Seafood on a chilli crab sandwich

From pasta to ice cream, eateries have been remixing chilli crab into all sorts of dishes. Adding to the list is Eggslut, which has teamed up with Jumbo Seafood on two items flavoured with Singapore’s iconic dish.

The collaboration sees Eggslut serving two dishes, the chilli crab sandwich and chilli crab Slut, at their Scotts Square and Suntec City outlets from 7 July to 30 September 2023. Both items will be priced at S$16++ and S$12++ respectively.

For the partnership, Eggslut worked with Jumbo Seafood to tweak their chilli crab recipe slightly for a thicker consistency. The brioche bun sandwich features silky scrambled eggs topped with Jumbo’s sweet-spicy chilli crab sauce, both sitting on a crisp baby romaine lettuce leaf.

The sandwich buns can be switched out for a salad, which offers egg, chilli crab sauce, and arugula with shaved manchego.

Eggslut’s signature Slut dish also gets the Jumbo Seafood treatment. The chunky sauce is layered between poached egg and potato purée, finished with chives and served alongside thin slices of crusty baguette.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with Jumbo Seafood, our very first collaboration with a Singapore brand,” said Eggslut Singapore CEO Kwang Lee. “We have been preparing for this collaboration since last year and are proud to present the chilli crab Sandwich, a genuine showcase of the best of both brands, and a celebration of Singapore’s delectable culinary history.”

The tie-up follows Eggslut’s last collaboration with one-Michelin-starred restaurant Rhubarb in August 2022, when they worked together on a salmon and egg sandwich, and the popcorn mousse Slut.

(Hero and featured images credit: Eggslut)