Embark on a gourmet marathon in Hong Kong

As post-Covid Hong Kong readies itself to show that it still reigns as a gastronomic and entertainment destination, here’s our hit-list of Hong Kong gourmet restaurants for your next endurance-dining expedition across the city.

It is estimated that as many as 4,000 of Hong Kong’s 17,000 F&B outlets shut for good during the pandemic. Among the last to have its borders opened and mask mandate limited, the city is playing catch-up with the rest of Asia. The silver lining is that foodies returning to the destination are seeing an evolution in the culinary scene led by operators who have not just defied the odds, but continued to fine-tune dining experiences.

John Nugent, beverage director and head mixologist for hospitality group Leading Nation, who is behind speakeasies Diplomat and Kyle and Bain, observes, “People enjoy fine dining and storytelling at bars or restaurants, but I think they are feeling a little overwhelmed by it. They want to go to a place that is warm and welcoming and not be intimidated by the direction of the menu or concept. After Covid, guests just really want to go to a place that takes them away from the real world for an hour or two and to feel comfortable.”

Nevertheless, the long waitlists at top fine-dining tables attest to the fact that people are still willing to splurge for a memorable meal, while enjoying those that exude a casual joie de vivre. Multi-functional and multi-concept venues have also sprouted: Daytime bakeries and cafes that morph into chill wine and cocktail bars at night bustle with activity, while large groups are heading to places that offer a variety of food and beverage offerings under one roof. It is time to book that flight – Hong Kong is ready to dazzle.

Top Hong Kong gourmet restaurants and bars to know

Multi-Concept Destinations

Basehall 2

Basehall 2’s scrumptious spread

This new extension to the original Basehall 1 food hall in Jardine House has 13 independent concepts, ranging from dumplings and cocktails to dining pop-ups and a supermarket. Tuck into local and international favourites from the likes of Ah Chun Shandong Dumplings, Kamcentre Roast Goose, and Maru de Sankaku’s famous ramen. Artifact is an 18-seater restaurant and speakeasy bar opened by bar industry veterans with a degustation menu pairing caviar-focused plates with rare brown spirits such as brandy, whisky and rum. Test Kitchen, which originated in Sai Ying Pun, continues its popular pop-ups with overseas chefs here in a larger and sleeker space. basehall.hk

Forty-Five

The sprawling five-in-one concept, complete with sweeping views of Victoria Harbour, is the latest lifestyle spot on the 45th floor of The Landmark commercial complex. Culinary offerings include Shanghainese classics at The Merchants, teppanyaki-style Japanese steakhouse Kaen Teppanyaki, and an international food and drinks menu with DJ-curated music at Cardinal Point. Later this year, celebrity French chef Anne-Sophie Pic opens The Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, an elegant 40-seater in partnership with luxury crystal house Baccarat. Creatives and entrepreneurs have a gathering spot at The Gloucester Arts Club, a private, members-only social club designed to foster the exchange of ideas in culture and creativity. fortyfive.hk

Restaurants

Auor

Malaysian-born chef Edward Voon helms this contemporary French restaurant in Wan Chai, applying French techniques to Asian ingredients and flavours to create dishes that reflect an inspiring moment in his memory, such as a pork knuckle and quail egg combination reimagined from the Singapore curry puff and a mala roast chicken straight out of his favourite Hainanese chicken rice. Caviar lovers will enjoy the six vegetable canapes topped with dollops of briny, creamy pearls that kickstart every meal. For wines, go with a pairing or pick one of the French, Italian and Japanese heavyweights from their 800-bottle cellar.

Chaat

Interiors of Chaat

This colourful one-Michelin-starred restaurant located in Rosewood Hong Kong serves a refined Indian menu spanning the country’s culinary heritage from northern Punjab to southern Kerala. Chef de cuisine Manav Tuli deftly balances spice and fat in his dishes for a fun spread that does not disappoint. Moreish chaats of jackfruit samosas and raj kachori, fork-tender tandoori wagyu beef cheek and a chocolate praline naan are just the beginning of an indulgent experience. Get the tasting and premium menus for exclusive dishes such as prawn pulao and lobster champagne makhana. chaat.hk

Mora

Located in a nondescript building along Sheung Wan’s Upper Lascar Row, French- Chinese Mora’s intriguing soy-based tasting menu is the brainchild of Asia’s Best Female Chef 2015 Vicky Lau. Helmed by head chef Choi Ming Fai, the restaurant brings the myriad textures and flavours of house-made soy products to the fore in hyper-seasonal dishes such as a crispy threadfin in coconut soy milk broth, tofu skin with fried black prawns, and the signature mapo tofu with three-yellow chicken stew simmering in a stone pot. Vegetarian menus can be ordered in advance and the curated beverage list includes wines, sakes and teas. mora.com.hk

Ho Lee Fook

Ho Lee Fook’s vivid decor

Come hungry and bring a brigade; because the portions are generous, the flavours are bold, and you would want to try everything. In 2021, the dark basement restaurant was renovated to a brighter colour scheme à la Wong Kar Wai’s In The Mood For Love. New chef Hong Kong native ArChan Chan is equally adept with creative twists as she is with the classics. Dishes such as a prawn toast and okonomiyaki crossover and French toast slathered in peanut butter and maple syrup are fun detours, alongside signature roast meats such as the Roast Wagyu Short Rib and Ho Lee Duck. holeefook.com.hk

Mono

Mono’s executive chef-founder Ricardo Chaneton

Executive chef-founder Ricardo Chaneton marries two of his loves – vinyl records and his Latin American heritage – in this intimate 30-seater space in Central. Fresh and innovative, the degustation menu is a celebration of the continent’s unique ingredients and local cuisines, such as the super spicy Amazonian murupi chilli, and an imperial langoustine taco with a nopal cactus consommé that is an elevated tribute to Mexico’s street food culture. The 100-label wine menu is anchored by fine wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux, as well as Latin American wines and spirits. mono.hk

The Legacy House

Fish dumplings with fungus and tangerine peel at The Legacy House

Head chef Li Chi Wai and his team execute both dim sum and traditional Shun Tak dishes here with flawless aplomb. There are surprising twists, such as fish dumplings with a touch of salted lemon, and classics done extremely well, such as the claypot rice with waxed meats and a rich milky broth of stewed water bamboo shoots with conpoy and dried shrimp. Located within Rosewood Hong Kong hotel, the main dining room and seven private rooms are stylishly decorated as a contemporary Asian home filled with treasured art and memories. rosewoodhotels.com/en/hong-kong/dining/ the-legacy-house

Yong Fu

Thanks to chef Liu Zhen’s foray into Hong Kong in 2019 after opening Yong Fu in Shanghai and Beijing, everyone is talking about elevated Ningbo cuisine now. This one-Michelin-starred restaurant has a new seasonal nine-course tasting menu showcasing the diversity of ingredients from the city’s mountains to the sea. Everything brims with vibrant freshness, from the simply blanched seasonal mustard greens to the raw crabs cut 18 ways and marinated with wine, ginger and coriander. The menu’s real star though is the tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) dessert filled with smooth black sesame paste and floating in a bowl of hot water. yongfuhk.com

Bars

Argo

Argo’s interiors

Char siu, XO sauce and black vinegar sound like unimaginable elements in a cocktail, but swanky Argo in Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong incorporates them marvellously in its latest menu, which spotlights familiar ingredients in the city’s everyday cuisine. The 12 new cocktails include the aromatic and bittersweet XO Negroni and the tart and smoky Hellfire Club, which applies the same technique for grilling and glazing char siu to pineapple along with vegan char siu nectar. The drinks are only surpassed by stellar service and tasty bar bites including fried chicken and a Hong Kong-style pandan egg waffle. fourseasons.com/hongkong

Diplomat

Bar counter at Diplomat

Hidden in an alley off Pottinger Street, Diplomat is the chill hangout that fills up quickly even on weekdays. The bar serves a brilliant drinks menu of reimagined classics such as a Jack Rose with calvados, apple-yuzu cordial and savoury poblano (Mexican green chilli pepper) and a reinterpretation of a last word using house-made falernum made from sweet red bell peppers, makrut lime leaf and toasted coconut. It also offers a selection of vintage liquors and small-batch spirits. Settle in with a plate and a tipple – the hot Irish Coffee cocktail and The Diplomat Burger make a delicious combination. thediplomat.hk

Penicillin

Our Final Warning cocktail at Penicillin

Going zero-waste and local comes naturally to Penicillin, which was named the Ketel One Sustainable Bar in 2021 by Asia’s 50 Best Bars. It upcycles potato peels for bar snacks, ferments leftover pineapple skins collected from surrounding fruit stores into a cider, and uses honey from a farm in Yuen Long. Well-balanced and played-off flavours are evident in drinks like the Our Final Warning cocktail using rotovap watermelon gin and a jalapeno sous-vide Campari, and the clarified milk punch-styled All We Can Save with shiso rum and oxidised wine strawberry. Pair them with koji fried chicken or pulled pork tacos, and you get a winning night out. penicillinbar.com

Call Me Ai

Great food, great drinks and great friends is the motto behind this neighbour bar in Sheung Wan, opened by Hong Kong’s bar industry power couple Beckaly Franks and Ezra Star. The menu has fun cocktails (flaming mezcal and rum Zombie AI anyone?), breezy wines and comforting rustic European and American flavours in dishes like confit French duck leg, salmon with house-made romesco and overnight apple cake. Don’t be startled if you are caught in the middle of a spontaneous sing-a-long; let your hair down and join in.

Darkside

Its name may reference the colonial moniker for the Kowloon side of Hong Kong, where this bar is located, but everything from its drinks to nightly live jazz numbers are bright sparks. Its dark spirits selection includes an exclusive cask of Grande Champagne cognac aged in oak and an extensive library of rum, whisky and calvados. Talented mixologists Simone Rossi and KT Lam are behind the latest mahjong-inspired menu, which references the flowers and seasons in the Chinese tile game with artisanal glassware to match. Our favourites were the punchy Plum martini twist of vodka, tomato consommé, calendula cordial and salted plum, as well as the Summer highball made with Japanese whiskey, salted lychee and an amaro made from local herbs. rosewoodhotels.com/en/hong-kong/dining/darkside

Mostly Harmless

Leave pretension at the door is the philosophy that Ezra Star had when she opened this unassuming, menu-less watering hole, where whimsical scribbles are marked on the white tiled walls as and when. Local farm produce from tomatoes to lemons find their way into the ever-changing repertoire of classical riffs. One of their most complex drinks is a strawberry inspiration of the Mexican chocolate mole; it appears only when all 37 ingredients are available. Drop in, hang out and go along with the vibe to choose your pick-me-up of the day.

Dio

In a dilemma to have a coffee or a cocktail? Have both at this café bar in Central that serves artisanal coffee by local roaster Phoenix Coffee Roastery by day and a curated menu of wines and cocktails by night. Expect the unexpected in creative tipples such as a savoury Dashi Dirty Martini made out of vodka soaked in dried fish, shiitake mushrooms and kelp, or a Dark and Stormy using Dio’s own spiced dark rum and Japanese Willkinson ginger ale. The bartenders can also do a bespoke concoction according to your mood.

The Baker & The Bottleman

Indulge in delicious pastries and sandwiches with a freshly made brew in the day, then return for happy hour with friends over snacks, cold cuts and cheese, all washed down with natural wine. Opened by Simon Rogan, who is also behind 2022 Michelin Green Star winner Roganic Hong Kong, this bakery-bar also holds special tastings to introduce its list of stringently picked natural, organic and biodynamic wine growers. You can grab a bottle or a loaf from the ground floor retail shop on the way out. In the spirit of sustainability, only cashless transactions are accepted here.