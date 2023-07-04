Enjoy the Best Bourbons with Woodford Reserve

Known for their mellower taste, bourbons are acquiring new fans globally and Woodford Reserve is at the forefront of this burgeoning trend.

It is undeniable that demand for Scotch and whiskeys is on the rise. Research from consultancy agency Euromonitor International showed that the alcohol industry registered a growth in volume despite what seemed to be a tumultuous year fraught with global challenges like the aftermath of Covid-19, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation. Overall, spirits makers saw a 2.2 per cent growth, and the premium category is going even stronger.

Apart from the traditional players such as Scotch, which has a solid pool of loyal drinkers, American whiskeys are making their presence known to the world. In fact, IWSR, a leading firm that compiles data and analysis on the global beverage alcohol market, projects that the sales for American whiskeys is expected to grow five times faster than their Scottish counterpart. Furthermore, the surge will come from expressions that sit in the super- and ultra-premium categories. Of the numerous brands that were surveyed, Woodford Reserve commands attention for its continuous double-digit growth.

In 2022, the Brown-Forman-owned brand saw a 33 per cent rise that amounted to 1.6 million cases sold from 1.2 million the year before. Appreciation for Woodford Reserve is an experience that deserves a shoutout. Those who are unfamiliar with the brand can embark on their own tasting journey in the comfort of their home, where they can get to explore the over 200 flavours.

Woodford Reserve is no stranger to accolades and awards as its expressions have consistently won many prestigious prizes. In this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, its Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Double Oaked won Double Gold. The former is a medley of dried fruits with hints of mint, chocolate-dusted oranges, vanilla and tobacco spice on the nose. On the palate, it is rich and complex with notes of citrus, cinnamon, cocoa, toffee, caramel, chocolate and spices. The finish is smooth, creamy and long, leaving with a satisfying warm tail.

The Double Oaked is a testament to Woodford Reserve’s constant search for innovation. The alcohol is matured in separate, charred oak barrels, where the second cask used is deeply toasted with a light charred, to accentuate and infuse a more oaky character to the liquid. On the nose, one is reminded of rich sweet notes of dark fruits, caramel, honey, chocolate, marzipan and toasted oak. While on the palate it is a blend of vanilla, dark caramel, hazelnut, apple, fruit and spices. The finish is long and creamy with lingering hints of honeyed apple.

For those looking to explore new spirits, bourbons are a great way to get started and the selections from Woodford Reserve have some of the best ones to kickstart this journey of discovering American bourbons.

