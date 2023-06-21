Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura: The first single malt Scotch whisky finished in rare ex-Awamori casks

Glenfiddich brings together Japanese and Scottish cultures in the rare and limited-edition Grand Yozakura, the first single malt Scotch whisky finished in rare ex-Awamori casks.

The best and peak time to visit Japan is during spring, between late March to early May. The weather is pleasantly cool with frequent sunny days, and the country’s iconic cherry blossoms, or sakura, are in full bloom. In the day, parks, gardens – and even some neighbourhoods – with cherry blossom trees are blanketed in a soft pink splendour. From sundown, many sakura-viewing spots light up their trees, illuminating the flowers. There is a Japanese term for this stunning, ethereal sight: yozakura, which translates to cherry blossom viewing at night.

It is this magical moment of fleeting beauty that inspired esteemed Scottish distillery Glenfiddich to create its latest expression, the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura. A rare and limited-edition release, the single malt is matured in American and European oak casks for 29 years before being finished for six months in oak casks that previously held Awamori, the oldest distilled alcoholic spirit in Japan.

Awamori is made using long grain indica rice with a traditional distillation technique that has not been altered in over 500 years. Only a small proportion of Awamori is aged in oak casks, making them exceptionally rare. The Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura, as the first single malt Scotch whisky to be finished in these special casks, honours its namesake with a marriage of precious, irreplaceable liquids that highlights the beauty in the transient nature of all things.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich’s malt master, elaborates, “Awamori is much like whisky, with a diverse range of flavours. Since embarking on this fusion, it’s been fascinating to focus on the oak and how it has been changed and adapted by contact with another spirit. The six-month finish in ex-Awamori casks compliments the smooth Glenfiddich taste profile, elevating the finish and lifting the flavour to a new level, accentuating the mouthfeel characters and zingy herbal notes unlike any in the series, or anything I have tasted before.”

Like an ethereal blossom unfurling under the moonlight, the Grand Yozakura encapsulates a profound beauty that stirs the soul and ignites the imagination. On the nose, the single malt opens with a surge of ripe fruits and caramelised almonds. Rippling on the tongue like delicate sakura petals dancing upon the gentle night breeze are indulgent layers of toasted oak and creamy vanilla toffee intermingling with spice and sherbet. Oak dominates as a final crescendo and slowly fades, just as cherry blossoms bloom for a brief moment before cascading to the earth.

The Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is more than a whisky; it is an experience, an invitation to embrace the ephemeral beauty that surrounds us and revel in the remarkable artistry of the natural world. With every sip, you are transported to a realm where rarity, beauty, and emotion intertwine, creating a sensory symphony that resonates within your very being.

Bringing to life the temporal, chance meeting of cultures captured in the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is Japanese artist June, who has embellished the whisky’s box with elegant sakura imagery, a bespoke stopper and a cloth capsule containing a traditional poem.

Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is the newest addition to the dynamic Grand series, which includes the Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in European and American oak casks before a final flourish in Caribbean rum casks; the Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European oak casks and then finessed in French Cuvée oak casks; and the Grande Couronne, a 26-year-old scotch whisky matured in American and European oak casks finished for up to two years in meticulously sourced French cognac casks.

Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is available to purchase through since1887.sg and selected retailers.