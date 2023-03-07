Celebrate International Women’s Day at these 7 bar events

Is it International Women’s Day 2023, or actually World Ladies Night? At these Singapore bar events celebrating all things female on 8 March, it could very well be the same.

Fight the patriarchy by forgetting about it at these bars offering free-flow deals, which range from Level33 and its house-made beer, to Vin Geek’s nonstop rosé and sparkling wine. More than 90 percent of Singapore’s boardrooms are chaired by men, but it is entirely women behind the bar at Smoke & Mirrors, which is hosting two bartenders from acclaimed Paris drinking spot, Cadalareia.

Likewise, Sago House puts their female bartenders and their drinks in the spotlight, and Cook & Brew corrals five female bartenders from around Singapore under the cleverly puny, or painfully true metaphor, Women Behind Bar.

Over at Le Bar, female customers can enjoy a special purple cocktail. And what better way to celebrate female empowerment than with a brunch backed by ’90s girl bands?

7 best bar events to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in Singapore