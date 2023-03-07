Celebrate International Women’s Day at these 7 bar events

Is it International Women’s Day 2023, or actually World Ladies Night? At these Singapore bar events celebrating all things female on 8 March, it could very well be the same.
Fight the patriarchy by forgetting about it at these bars offering free-flow deals, which range from Level33 and its house-made beer, to Vin Geek’s nonstop rosé and sparkling wine. More than 90 percent of Singapore’s boardrooms are chaired by men, but it is entirely women behind the bar at Smoke & Mirrors, which is hosting two bartenders from acclaimed Paris drinking spot, Cadalareia.
Likewise, Sago House puts their female bartenders and their drinks in the spotlight, and Cook & Brew corrals five female bartenders from around Singapore under the cleverly puny, or painfully true metaphor, Women Behind Bar.
Over at Le Bar, female customers can enjoy a special purple cocktail. And what better way to celebrate female empowerment than with a brunch backed by ’90s girl bands?
7 best bar events to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in Singapore
Brunch, booze, and beats combine at Neon Pigeon’s International Women’s Day celebration. The venue is serving up special brunch items and 90s-era cocktails, paired with girl bands that defined the decade, from Spice Girls to Salt-N-Pepa. Fifteen percent of the proceeds that day will go to Aware Singapore.
11 March 2023, 12pm-4pm
Paris bar and serial 50 Best awardee Candelaria is taking over Smoke & Mirrors on International Women’s Day. Bartenders Patricia Peral and Ophelie Lopez will be at the National Gallery drinking spot to showcase Candelaria’s take on a Mexican taqueria through four cocktails, from the light and tart Cocomos to the sweet-spicy Champurrado with chilli corn and Milo. All cocktails are priced at S$28++ each.
8 March 2023, 7pm-11pm
Level33 rolls out a two-hour free-flow package for women on International Women’s Day. For S$88++ per person, you get unlimited pours of the restaurant’s house-brewed beers like the crowd favourite blond lager, together with cocktails, house wines, rosé prosecco, and soft drinks.
8 March 2023, 12pm-10.30pm
Vin Geek raises a toast to women with free-flow rosé and sparkling wine for the entire week. For a flat S$48, it spans options like the thirst-quenching Antico Rosone Vino Rosato d’Italia with hints of pears and citrus, and the extra dry sparkling Cantine Caviro Romagna DOC Spumante with notes of exotic fruits with a clean and delicate floral finish. Those who take part in a blind tasting wine test also gets a surprise gift, on top of a Women’s Day gift bag.
6-12 March 2023, 7-9pm or 8-10pm
Inspired by the trademark purple colour of IWD, bartender Anthony Daniel of Le Bar created the Violet Icon, which is on the menu until 15 March. It consists of a refreshing and zesty lemon leaf vodka, layered with the floral flavours of organic butterfly pea and rose nectar, then topped with sea salt foam. The cocktail costs S$20++, and 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit United Women Singapore.
1-15 March 2023, 12pm-midnight
The women are in charge at Sago House, which is hosting the Sago Hard Gurls Takeover on International Women’s Day. Bartenders Celeste, Nina, and Desiree Jane have come up with a cocktail each that represents a stage of their lives, from the Inner Strength with elderflower-infused echinacea tea, to the spicy and bracing Fernetic. All proceeds will go to Hagar, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting human trafficking, slavery, and abuse.
8 March 2023, 6pm-11pm
The Westin hotel brings together five female Singapore bartenders for a takeover at Cook & Brew. The Women Behind Bar event sees April from The Kongsee, Germaine from Aniba, 28 Hong Kong Street’s Erica, and Liz from Beats, Bits & Cocktails team up with Cook & Brew’s Kahman to serve cocktails created just for the evening. Prices range between S$20++ to S$22++ per drink, and women can order three cocktails for S$38++.
8 March 2023, 5.30pm till late
