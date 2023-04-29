facebook

Michelin Guide 2023: Find all the dining stars of Hong Kong and Macau here

By Jianne Soriano and Tania Tarafdar
29 Apr 2023
Lifestyle
The Michelin Guide has just announced its list of awardees for 2023 at its first physical event since Covid, with plenty of familiar names retaining their accolades while a handful of outstanding establishments earned well-deserved promotions. 

An evolution from the Michelin Guide 2022, the 15th edition of the Hong Kong and Macau version has awarded 78 restaurants in the former and 17 restaurants in the latter with the badge of gastronomic excellence. Overall, 14 restaurants became newly starred, including 1 new Three Stars, 3 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 1 new Michelin Green Star for their culinary skill and masterful cooking techniques. 

The Michelin Guide rated the restaurants based on five major criteria:

  • Quality of ingredients
  • Harmony between flavours
  • Mastery of cooking techniques
  • Expression of the chef’s personality in their cuisine
  • Value for money

Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong: The Full List

One star

Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
D.H.K*
Duddell’s
Estro*
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Godenya*
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
IM Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kappo Rin*
Kam’s Roast Goose
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
Nagamoto*
Neighbourhood*
New Punjab Club
Noi*
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Man Wah
Roganic
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
The Chairman*
The Demon Celebrity*
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho

Michelin Guide 2023 - Hong Kong and Macau - Noi

 

Two stars

Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation*
Écriture
L’Envol
Lai Ching Heen*
Lung King Heen
Octavium
Rùn*
Sun Tong Lok
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club

Michelin Guide 2023 - Hong Kong and Macau - Amber

Three Stars

8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
Ta Vie*
T’ang Court

Michelin Green Star

Amber
Mora*
Roganic

Young Chef Award

Steve Lee (Hansik Goo)

Michelin Guide 2023 Macau: The Full List

One star

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana (Macau)
Lai Heen
Pearl Dragon
Five Foot Road*
The Huaiyang Garden*
The Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace
Ying
Zi Yat Heen

Two stars

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei

Three Stars

Jade Dragon
Rubuchon au Dôme
The Eight

Michelin Green Star

IFTM Educational Restaurant

Explore the Hong Kong and Macau Michelin Guide 2023 here.

Jianne Soriano and Tania Tarafdar

