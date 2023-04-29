Michelin Guide 2023: Find all the dining stars of Hong Kong and Macau here

The Michelin Guide has just announced its list of awardees for 2023 at its first physical event since Covid, with plenty of familiar names retaining their accolades while a handful of outstanding establishments earned well-deserved promotions.

An evolution from the Michelin Guide 2022, the 15th edition of the Hong Kong and Macau version has awarded 78 restaurants in the former and 17 restaurants in the latter with the badge of gastronomic excellence. Overall, 14 restaurants became newly starred, including 1 new Three Stars, 3 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 1 new Michelin Green Star for their culinary skill and masterful cooking techniques.

The Michelin Guide rated the restaurants based on five major criteria:

Quality of ingredients

Harmony between flavours

Mastery of cooking techniques

Expression of the chef’s personality in their cuisine

Value for money

Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong: The Full List

One star

Andō

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon

Chaat

D.H.K*

Duddell’s

Estro*

Épure

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

Godenya*

Hansik Goo

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

IM Teppanyaki & Wine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kappo Rin*

Kam’s Roast Goose

Liu Yuan Pavilion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono

Nagamoto*

Neighbourhood*

New Punjab Club

Noi*

Pang’s Kitchen

Petrus

Man Wah

Roganic

Ryota Kappou Modern

Seventh Son

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki

The Chairman*

The Demon Celebrity*

Tosca di Angelo

Vea

Whey

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho

Two stars

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation*

Écriture

L’Envol

Lai Ching Heen*

Lung King Heen

Octavium

Rùn*

Sun Tong Lok

Tate

Tin Lung Heen

Ying Jee Club

Three Stars

8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana

Caprice

Forum

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Sushi Shikon

Ta Vie*

T’ang Court

Michelin Green Star

Amber

Mora*

Roganic

Young Chef Award

Steve Lee (Hansik Goo)

Michelin Guide 2023 Macau: The Full List



One star

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana (Macau)

Lai Heen

Pearl Dragon

Five Foot Road*

The Huaiyang Garden*

The Kitchen

Wing Lei Palace

Ying

Zi Yat Heen

Two stars



Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Feng Wei Ju

Mizumi

Sichuan Moon

Wing Lei

Three Stars

Jade Dragon

Rubuchon au Dôme

The Eight

Michelin Green Star

IFTM Educational Restaurant

Explore the Hong Kong and Macau Michelin Guide 2023 here.

