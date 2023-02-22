New vegan menus and concepts in Singapore to explore

Once a fringe movement driven by animal advocacy, veganism is going mainstream. As the plant-based market matures into new levels of sophistication, we highlight the exciting new vegan menus and concepts in Singapore.

There’s no stopping the plant-based train. According to Bloomberg in its Aug 21 report titled Plant-based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth, global retail sales of such foods may reach US$162 billion by 2030. The largest projected share belongs to the Asia-Pacific region, with a forecast that it could hit US$64.8 billion.

As a food tech hub, Singapore is a hotspot for alternative protein startups with products that deliver on both taste and mouth feel. However, with more options now crowding the ecosystem, the novelty is wearing off, and consumers are looking for innovation. Here’s where restaurateurs come in: F&B brands in Singapore are taking on creative approaches with their vegan menus, introducing inventive flavours and ingredient pairings, as well as new formats.

The best new vegan menus and concepts in Singapore today

Setting the bar at Analogue

Ranked 37 on the 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, Analogue’s plant-based menu is centred on a future-forward focus on sustainability. Award-winning founder of Native bar, Vijay Mudaliar, adopts a multi-pronged climate-friendly ethos. Central to the experience at Analogue is the 20m bar counter of a free-form shape. It’s 3D-printed from 1,600kg of recycled plastic bottles, with a sloping corner inclusively designed for wheelchair users. The bar also features tabletops grown from mycelium, a type of fungus.

This planet-first approach echoes in its menu where plant-based ingredients are chosen for their minimal impact to the environment. Eschewing over-farmed foods such as beef, pork and cheese, the bar pairs vegan substitutes with bold flavours.

The popular Jackfruit Tacos feature the fruit, slow-cooked rendang-style, stuffed into a taco shell and lightly toasted over a binchō-tan. Other standout dishes are the Pumpkin Dumplings and a Celeriac Ratatouille, in which the root vegetable is turned into long silky strips and served with smoked vegetables of eggplant, zucchini and green capsicum.

Analogue has also made clever swaps in its drink menu, using a custard apple reduction instead of honey and methyl cellulose, a plant derivative used in food products, to replace egg white in cocktail foam. The Smokey Jerky, comprising smoked hickory-infused whisky and Palo Cortado sherry, is garnished with “jerky” made from king oyster mushrooms simmered in smoked hickory marinade.

Mudaliar also weaves in “future foods” or ingredients the bar imagines as crucial to a world facing climate change. The Cactus cocktail combines mezcal with resilient succulents, such as prickly pear, pink dragon fruit and aloe vera in a martini glass.

Hitting the refresh button at Anti:dote

Classic dining formats, like afternoon tea, are also seeing refined techniques in handling vegan ingredients. Anti:dote’s recent Veganuary special, which was available until Feb 11, featured a dessert line-up by acclaimed chef Richard Hawke, who specialises in vegan and lactose-free pastry, and savouries by Classic Fine Foods’ executive chef José Luis Del Amo.

Chef Hawke has mastered the art of adapting traditional pastry to vegan recipes. In making the shells for his Mahöe Noir macaron, he created vegan egg whites using water, potato protein and xanthan gum to form the meringue. He tells us that he deliberately avoids commonly used substitutes to prevent an aftertaste. The result is a light and crisp macaron with the clean flavours of chocolate ganache.

Vegan chocolates from partnering brand and Parisian chocolatier Weiss also feature strongly in his creations, like the Vegan and Organic (VAO) 35 per cent white chocolate used in place of cream cheese in the Carrot and Walnut Cake. “Innovation is key; eggs are used a lot in baking, whether it’s for bases, cakes and custards. However, with a little creativity, you will find ways to substitute egg whites, such as using potato protein, banana puree, apple sauce or aquafaba (made from chickpeas), depending on the desserts,” he says.

As for savouries, chef José says the tipping point for his move into plant-based meats was the arrival of Impossible Foods. “My goal is to get chefs excited and to understand that alternative proteins are not a compromise in taste and texture, and inspire them to create new culinary experiences that are kinder for the planet.”

His star creations include the Homemade Sausage Roll made with Impossible Pork and the OnlyEg Tamagoyaki featuring Asia’s first plant-based whole egg substitute that’s served with a soft shokupan glazed with a tonkatsu sauce.

The revolution continues at Love Handle and Cultivate Cafe

For Singapore diners looking for more casual ways to introduce meat-alternatives into their diet, there remains an array of vegan menus and options to choose from. The words “plant-based butcher” may seem like a misnomer, but Love Handle proves that the formula works.



The first of its kind in Asia, it offers faux raw meats and seafood such as a konjac-based calamari and beef steak made from mushrooms. You can also shop marinated meats ranging from breaded crab patties and chicken satay to a teriyaki mince, and condiments like vegan egg mayo. Love Handle also has its own deli space offering vegan sandwiches and burgers, and plant-based takes on local staples, such as chicken rice and mee sua served with ginger soy chicken.



If you’re sceptical of processed plant-based meats, vegan eateries like the elegant Cultivate Cafe are produce-forward. Located in a library-like setting at The Maxwell Reserve Singapore, the restaurant serves plant-based and GMO- and gluten- free fare with fruits and vegetables sourced from family farms around the world.

Superfoods and nutritious greens pack its salad bowls, while heartier mains feature roasted pumpkin and eggplant. For a dairy alternative, cashew milk is turned into mozzarella and chive cream cheese. Cultivate Cafe also skilfully plays on flavours, with dishes such as smoked onion and asparagus risotto with grated lemon rind, and delicacies such as caviar fashioned from sustainably harvested seaweed.

No matter which side of the fence you’re on, one thing is clear: Forgoing meat or dairy is no longer a restriction, but a chance to try something new.

