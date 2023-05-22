Restaurant Review: 59 Hutong Yakiniku impresses with its premium ingredients and meticulous service

Yakiniku may be a Japanese term (referring to grilled meat), but there is a Taiwanese brand that has made a name for itself in this cuisine. Hutong Yakiniku is well established in the art of Japanese-style grilling, with over 20 restaurants in its home country, as well as in China and Hong Kong. Last September, it opened a Singapore outpost, 59 Hutong Yakiniku, in collaboration with local dining startup 59.

The riverside restaurant stays true to its moniker, from its location to the menu and service. The numbers 59, or wu jiu (五九) in Chinese, sounds like you jiu (有酒), which means there is alcohol, while the word ‘hutong’ refers to a narrow lane, alley or street between rows of single-storey dwellings in northern Chinese cities. Boat Quay, with its narrow streets lined with bars and restaurants coming to life when night falls, is a fitting address. The food is in step with Hutong Yakiniku’s outlets overseas, where exquisite meat cuts, seafood and offal from Japan, the US and Australia take centre stage. As for the hospitality, expect the warm, caring service Hutong Yakiniku is known for, as staff are specifically trained in all manner of operations, including the art of grilling, by veterans of the Taiwanese restaurant chain. This translates to expert à la minute cooking according to your preference of doneness; recommending dishes if you can’t make up your mind, offering tips on best way to eat if you aren’t sure and, ultimately, making you feel at home just as how neighbours in hutongs of the old days would be.

For lunch, there is an array of set meals with its signature grills, like a US Prime Rib Eye set, AUS Black Cow Chuck Flat Iron Steak set, Iberico Pork Shoulder Blade set and Boneless Chicken Thigh with Butter Sauce set. But since we were there for the first time, we opted for the full experience, and had the A5 wagyu chateaubriand, wagyu thin-cut tongue, US prime boneless short rib, Iberico pork shoulder blade, boneless chicken thigh, and king oyster mushroom.

The grilling process is where the restaurant’s thoughtfulness comes through. Here, no detail is too small. Every single item that we had was grilled to perfection. In case your dining companion prefers, for example, to have her wagyu less pink, your server can grill different pieces of the same cut to suit everyone at the table.

Outstanding meats aside, 59 Hutong Yakiniku also flexes its culinary muscles in other, more creative dishes. The dark-coloured cuttlefish sausage, made from sashimi-grade Penghu cuttlefish, is meaty, toothsome and aromatic on the grill. The raw crab roe in crab shell is another highlight of our yakiniku feast: Rich, smooth, creamy and punchy, it is a dramatic punctuation in the spread of meats. A steaming bowl of ochazuke, with its clear, delicate dashi broth, follows to reset our taste buds for dessert. But if you’re not in the mood for soups, we hear that the wagyu beef rice bowl, the restaurant’s take on the Taiwanese braised pork rice, is also a winner.

Even at dessert, the yakiniku specialist manages to impress. Homemade sweet potato puree is mixed in equal parts of mozzarella cheese for a simple but lovely cap off to our meal. Add to that a convivial atmosphere within a swish setting, 59 Hutong Yakiniku is a gem in the neighbourhood.

35 Boat Quay, Singapore 049824, +65 6235 3818, opening hours: Daily 12pm to 3:30pm, 5:30pm to 11pm. Follow Hutong Yakiniku on Instagram.