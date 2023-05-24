Sake Festival Singapore returns on 17 June 2023 with rare sakes by the glass

Taste exceptionally rare sakes at Sake Festival Singapore 2023, when the country’s oldest and largest nihonshu celebration returns on 17 June.

The event will take place for one day only at Suntec City Convention Hall offering premium sakes by the glass, together with more than 300 labels, Japanese beers, and regional snacks.

In the lead-up to the festival, consumers can join in a sake and food pairing dinner hosted by leading sake expert, Chiba Marie.

Sake Festival Singapore debuted here in 2013, and is currently the longest-running sake gathering. Organised by Robertson Quay liquor store and bar, Orihara Shoten, this is the eighth edition after the last one in 2019.

What to expect at Sake Festival Singapore 2023

This year’s festival will feature more than 300 types of sake, with over 35 sake breweries represented by their toji (master brewers) and brewers. For the first time in the event’s history, several ultra-premium sake will be available by the glass, including Tatenokawa Junmai Daigonjo Komyo, the world’s first sake to feature a rice polishing rate of one percent. Others range from Dassai Beyond to Ohmine’s Storm Cowboy series, developed in collaboration with fashion brand, Human Made. These high-end examples will be sold for S$10 to S$15 per glass.

Rice is not the only grain brewing here. Sake Festival Singapore 2023 will also have a range of Suntory beers from their core Premium Malt to the highly limited Master’s Dream. The beers are included in the ticket price.

For food, the Yamagata Prefectural government will have a booth to promote snacks from the region. The festival is not permitted to have cooked food on the premise, unlike previous years.

In the run-up to the festival, a sake dinner will be hosted by Chiba Marie, a trailblazing sake expert. Marie is an educator who runs the popular sake bar Eureka! in Tokyo, and is one of 84 Sake Samurais in the world, a prestigious award given to people who promote the drink.

On 15 June, Marie will host an eight-course sake pairing dinner at Tori-tama Shirokane featuring yakitori dishes and highlights from Eureka! The food will be paired with sakes curated by Marie, including her own collaborative brew with Tochigi Prefecture brewery Senkin that is not available anywhere else except at her bar.

The sake pairing dinner is priced at S$220 per person, and 35 seats are available. Entry to Sake Festival Singapore 2023 costs S$60 per person.

Sake Festival Singapore 2023

17 June, 2pm – 7pm

S$60 per ticket

Suntec City Convention Hall, Level 3, Summit Hall 1

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Main and feature images credit: Image credit: Ohmine Shuzou 大嶺酒造 / Facebook; Orihara Shoten)