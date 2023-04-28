Sommelier On Call: Stéphanie Rigourd of The Vintage Club on curating cellars, and the best pairings

It is not uncommon for wine collectors here to engage a sommelier to manage and curate their cellars, and also advise on pairings for hosted dinners. We find out more from sommelier and movie producer Stéphanie Rigourd of The Vintage Club.

It is a rare occasion when a sommelier puts down a glass to dabble in film-making, but that was what Stéphanie Rigourd did just before the pandemic hit.

Her wine movie and documentary Tous Les Goûts Sont dans La Nature (French for There’s No Accounting for Taste), which premiered at Alliance Française de Singapour in mid-2021, showcased French wine producers for what’s currently the most trending topic in the industry: organic, biodynamic and sustainable wines.

This project is yet another feather to Rigourd’s cap. Throughout most of her career, which is based in Singapore, she had worked and consulted for some of the biggest names in town after relocating here from her homeland France.

In 2009, two years after earning her diploma as a sommelier from the renowned hospitality institute of Tain L ’Hermitage in Rhone Valley, Rigourd was offered a job at Hilton Singapore by its former general manager, who had met her while touring the region. Her credentials would later include serving locally and regionally at hospitality brands Hilton, Conrad and Raffles, and as a private sommelier at corporate and VIP events, hosted by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, where she selected and served wines to luminaries and ministers including the late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew.

Serendipitously, during her time here, Rigourd also met fellow French sommelier Geoffrey Daurelle, who is now the owner and general manager of Bistro Gaston. They fell in love, got married, and are now the proud parents of one, with a second on the way. The current sales director and partner of wine retailer and wholesaler The Vintage Club sits down with us to discuss locals’ evolving tastes and yet another rising trend in Asia: private wine consulting work for collector families.

Wealthy families in North Asia are apparently hiring sommeliers as staff. Frankly, I haven’t heard of sommeliers being hired on a full-time basis in Singapore or even Europe. I feel that the wine collectors in Singapore are too practical to enter into such an arrangement. What is more likely is that they will hire a sommelier to clean out their wine cellar periodically. By this, I mean the sommelier goes through the inventory, organises the collection, comes up with a system for tracking inventory, and also picks out the bottles that are suspected to be corked, impaired or faulty.

In conversation with Stéphanie Rigourd of The Vintage Club

Have you curated private wine cellars that are particularly memorable?

I was once hired by a minister in Singapore with a collection of over 1,000 bottles. Many ministers I have met know their wines very well but there was a particular one who was not well-versed in wines, and neither was his wife. However, they had to host dinners regularly. So I organised their wine collection over two days, and categorised them broadly into two groups so that the sommelier they hired for that evening would have an easier time picking out the right bottles for the pairing dinner. One category was the entry-level wines, and the other was the top-level. Then I also selected some that I advised against opening soon as the quality was questionable.

Is it becoming de rigueur for individuals to book sommeliers for home functions?

It is not unusual but I won’t say it’s very common as well. Even if done at home, it is usually because the host is entertaining an important business client. We usually suggest the wines beforehand, according to the menu. During the dinner itself, we serve the wines, and sometimes, talk about them briefly.

How have tastes in Singapore changed in the last 14 years since you arrived?

People were mostly interested in Bordeaux wines in 2009. They are still interested in them, but there is also a growing appetite for Burgundy wines and Champagne. People here are moving toward the hidden gems from smaller, boutique wineries. The best Grand Crus are currently at the top of the list for wine drinkers in Singapore. Champagne from makers like Jacque Selosse, Agrapart & Fils, and Larmandier- Bernier are in demand.

People here seem to be increasingly interested in natural wines.

To me, is no such thing as natural wine. Vinegar is natural; wine isn’t. Organic and biodynamic wines are still popular these days because people are more health-conscious and careful about what they are drinking. However, I find that many are confused about the differences between organic wine and biodynamic wine. I don’t blame them – it is a confusing subject and no one was really educating wine buyers. Hence I decided to make a movie on this subject.