8 best all-American diners in Singapore for a smashin’ good time

The kitschy American diners are a proud send-up to all the perfectly-lit, curated-just-for-social media restaurants out there, which these spots in Singapore do fantastically well. But what exactly makes an American diner? The concept behind this unique breed of restaurant is simple: unpretentious greasy grub, dressed in checkered flooring and clashing walls, complete with red booths that will most likely result in a cosy evening with friends and family. (Image credit: Spencer Davis on Unsplash) Yet the enduring appeal of the American diner is much more than its casual plates and vintage furniture. When it was first introduced Stateside, the diner was often located just off major interstate highways as a spot of rest and hospitality after a long journey. It was built primarily for the blue-collar crowd, with the main focus on cheap and fast food. The American diner concept changed after the Second World War: it became known as a homely place where travellers and locals mingled. Many of the interior elements and dishes that were introduced in this period — including the iconic jukebox — became so popular that it has become quintessential to any diner. We might not be able to get the authentic American diner experience here in Singapore, but that does not mean we cannot enjoy the good vibes at these inspired ones. Read on for the full list.

Book your stay at M Hotel Singapore City Centre via Booking.com

8 best American diners in Singapore: