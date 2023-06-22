The House of Suntory Celebrates 100 Years of Excellent Whisky Making with Two Limited Releases

The Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt make great companions to indulge in the finer things in life.

Japan, the “Land of the Rising Sun”, is known for its fast-paced lifestyle. The hustle and bustle of everyday life involves accomplishing many things before nightfall. While the day is mostly reserved for work and the like, it is in the evening when we get to see another side of the country. Over the years, the Japanese have cultivated unique ways of slowing down their face-paced life and practising Ikigai, a concept that is loosely translated as “making the most of life”.

One of the tenets of Ikigai is to take a pause and reflect on the finer things within and around us. For 100 years, the House of Suntory has been a maker of fine, delectable whisky. It understands the rigour of Japan during the day and offers its luxuriant selection of spirits to help locals unwind. This year marks the centenary anniversary of the brand and in celebration of this special occasion, it has launched new limited releases of Yamazaki and Hakushu.

Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara

Founded in 1923 by Shinjiro Torii, Yamazaki is Japan’s first whisky distillery that is inspired by traditional Scottish whisky. The use of rare Mizunara casks started in the 1940s, under the supervision of Torii and the distillery’s second-generation master blender Keizo Saji. Using the Mizuanara cask to age the whisky, Yamazaki aims to highlight its unique essence by combing Suntory’s flagship single malt whisky with the “irreplicable element of time and the sought-after characteristics of Japanese Mizunara oak”.

The result? The Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara has a rich texture thanks to a long ageing process. On the nose, aromas of dark cherry and ripe peach mingle with spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg. While on the palate, the liquid is delicately spiced with hints of Japanese incense and organette, and has a lingering finish with notes of clove, sandalwood, and dried coconut.

Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt

The second limited edition release comes from the Hakushu distillery, which is one of the highest in the world. It is located deep in Mount Kaikomagatake and its founder was master blender Keizo Saji. At Hakushu, its blenders took on the challenge of working with peat to make its whiskies and constituted to the smoky taste.

Despite its smokiness, Hakushu whiskies are surprisingly light due to the distillery’s environment, climate and water source. It is said that its water is filtered through granite rocks and together with the other condition, helps to soften the whisky’s smoked flavours.

The Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt expression has a vibrant combination of sage, ripe green apple and hints of ripe pineapple on the nose. Its complex smoky flavour is revealed on the palate, with layers of herbal, grapefruit, and acacia honey notes. It leaves a smoky finish with undernotes of fresh green citrus that linger. All the selected malt whiskies selected to make this expression are all aged for a minimum of 18 years.

To learn more about the House of Suntory, head over here.