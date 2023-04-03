Most expensive food items in the world you can splurge on

Nothing says fancy taste like sampling the most expensive food in the world. Be it Japan’s bluefin tuna (kuro maguro), northern Italy’s white truffle, Spain and Portugal’s Iberico ham or the world’s most delicate ‘red gold’ saffron, a discerning diner must know about these expensive food items used to create some of the finest delicacies.

While every country has its own gastronomic treasures, some of them come with a hefty price tag — the rarity and flavour become a justification for their exorbitant prices. For example, sturgeon caviar, which became a high-society status symbol at the peak of Russian Imperialism during the 19th century, is extremely rare, and its scarcity factor has ever since been the leading determinant of its price.

Having said that, some of these expensive foods might seem unique yet absurd, with coffee lovers paying between USD 35 and USD 100 for a cup of the Indonesian civet kopi luwak coffee or seafood lovers splurging USD 75 to USD 77 for a kilogram of coffin bay king oysters. However, they never fail to intrigue a food connoisseur.

Some of the most expensive food items in the world

