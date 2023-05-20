The perfect bottle of wine to add to your grape collection, based on your zodiac sign

Behind every enjoyable swirl-sniff-sip of a wine is a bottle that complements the palate, lifestyle, and dining preferences of the savourer. That said, the sheer number of options across shops and restaurant menus can make picking ‘the one’ quite challenging. Whether you’re in the market for some experimentation or are just starting out on your grape journey – we recommend letting the stars do the talking. Here’s our guide to the best wine to invest in, according to your zodiac sign.

Thousands of years of grape fermentation has not made the choice between a dry Chardonnay and bubbly Champagne any less daunting. A quick look at the aisles of a wine store and you’re bound to find bottles declaring varying varietals, tannins, terroir, or ageing periods. Naturally, embarking on the quest to find the perfect one to pop – either to take home or gift to a loved one – can be quite an overwhelming endeavour.

That said, the answer – apart from an educational deep dive – might just lie in the stars. In fact, just as different vinos pair well with different foods and occasions – the perfect sip might just have something to do with the position of the stars when you were born. For instance, some people enjoy the accessibility of a Prosecco while others prefer the bold hit of a Zinfandel. Here are the best bottles of wine to grab instead of your usual choice at your next alcohol run, based on your zodiac sign.

The best bottle of wine to invest in, based on your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21-April 19): Saldo Zinfandel

The spunky, ambitious Aries is known to be the life of the party. The ideal wine for those born under this sign would have to mirror their bold, intense, and fiery (spicy) qualities. The perfect fit? A bottle of Prisoner Wine Company’s Saldo Zinfandel from Napa Valley California. It features Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Syrah grapes and pours a dark ruby. Right at the outset it brings in bold aromas of black liquorice, black pepper, cherry, and baking spice. Every sip is smooth, with hints of chocolate and the finish is full and rich. At a strong 15.9 percent alcohol by volume, this wine goes hard and is great for parties and social gatherings – just like this fire sign.

Pair with: BBQ ribs, five-spiced tuna, pizza

Price: S$74

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Joseph Drouhin Laforêt Bourgogne Pinot Noir

The grounded Taurus is known to enjoy staying in, hosting house parties, and engaging in a good meal. The wine of choice for those born under this sign would have to be as dependable and sophisticated as them. Joseph Drouhin Laforêt Bourgogne Pinot Noir checks all of these boxes. Like most French wines – known to be some of the best in the world – it’s quite the classic choice. It pours a bright ruby with notes of raspberry, violet, peony, red currants, and wild strawberry right at the outset. Refreshing and refined, this nuanced vino pairs with a range of different foods and lasts a long time – which this practical sign would appreciate. That aside, it is described as an ‘earthy’ wine that’s full of ‘charm’ – both qualities most associated with Taurus.

Pair with: Grilled chicken, pasta, fatty fish

Price: S$ 105 approx.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Villa Sandi Asolo Docg Prosecco Il Nero Extra Brut

The social butterflies of all the zodiac signs, Geminis are talkative, charming, and affable. Those born under this sign would enjoy a bottle of crowd-pleasing, adaptable wine that they could take to a party or picnics, and this one fits the bill. The Italian vino from the vineyards in Veneto pours a pale straw yellow and has an intensely fruity aroma with hints of Granny Smith and acacia. Soft, harmonious, and well-balanced, the refreshing wine makes for easy drinking and is easy on the wallet – music to this zodiac sign’s ears. Besides, Prosecco is the most popular sparkling wine in the world – a quality that mirrors the well-liked reputation of this air sign.

Pair with: Soft cheeses, fish, fresh salads, and white sauce pastas

Price: S$45

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Fat Bastard Pinot Noir

The sensitive, emotional, comfort-seeking Cancers are known to be the nurturers of the zodiac. Those born under this sign enjoy simple pleasures and would enjoy a versatile wine that would allow them to tap into their inner chef. Fat Bastard’s Pinot Noir is the perfect addition to their at-home wine collection. On the nose, the French libation has elegant notes of crushed strawberries, followed by a long, persistent finish. It pours ruby red, but is quite fresh, light, and easy to drink. This quality mirrors the water sign’s character – tough on the outside, sensitive and easygoing on the inside. The versatile, vegan wine complements a range of dishes, perfect for this zodiac sign’s love for good home-cooked meals.

Pair with: White meats such as chicken, veal, pork, a wide variety of cheeses, and fresh salads.

Price: S$34

Leo (July 23-August 22): Dom Perignon P2 Champagne

The spunky, warm, and regal Leos are known for being the most confident of the zodiac. Those born under this sign thrive in the spotlight and enjoy luxurious experiences and gifts. This sign knows it deserves the best. As such, nothing but a wine as glamorous and popular as them would do. Enter, Dom Perignon P2 Champagne – an icon in its own right. 16 years in the making, this wine – from the Champagne region of France – features notes of honeysuckle, toasted almonds, and orange. Considering the attention to detail with regards to crop and technique – this refreshing and smoky wine boasts of exceptional quality and flavour and is believed to be James Bonds’ most cherished brands. Known to have popularised the phrase – “Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!,” – this one makes a statement, just like a Leo that walks into a room.

Pair with: Seafood, salads, and red meat

Price: S$880

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz

Practical and hardworking Virgos are known to be the perfectionists of the zodiac. Those born under this sign would enjoy a quality wine that’s classic, intense, complex and enduring – ideal for them to pick apart and savour at the same time. Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz checks all of these boxes. First made in 1960 by legendary Australian winemaker Max Schubert, this wine fuses the structure of a Cabernet Sauvignon with the intensity of a Shiraz. It offers notes of custard tart, sweetbread, plum, and fig on the nose. Every sip is succulent and fruity, balanced by hints of oak. Dubbed a collector’s dream by many experts, this wine ages well. As such, it goes the long mile and is an excellent investment – music to this earth sign’s ears.

Pair with: Red meat, kebabs, and hearty vegetables

Price: S$118

Libra (September 23-October 22): Selbach-Oster Riesling Kabinett – Zeltinger Scholssberg

Affable and charming Libras are known to be the most fashionably elegant of the zodiac. Represented by the scales, those born under this sign seek balance in all aspects of their lives. As such, their ideal bottle of wine would have to be a crowd-pleasing, harmonious option. A great bet? Selbach-Oster Riesling Kabinett, which has the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. The German white wine offers notes of all things green – think green apples, mint, and limes – making it easy to drink and quite refreshing. It’s also quite sophisticated and one of the most popular options in Europe – all qualities that are often associated with this air sign.

Pair with: Savoury Asian dishes

Price: S$55

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Domaine Chante Cigale Chateauneuf du Pape

Intense and complex Scorpios are known to be the most passionate of the zodiac. The perfect bottle of wine for those born under this sign would have to be as bold, layered, and robust as them. One Ideally with spicy notes to compliment their reputation for being sharp and painfully honest. A classic choice? The Domaine Chante Cigale Chateauneuf du Pape. This French wine is strong and punchy, with notes of intense black fruit. Expect a rich palate that’s perfectly balanced, with unmistakable warmth and spice. Smooth yet rich and intense, just like this water sign.

Pair with: Barbecued red meat, hamburgers, stews, mushrooms, oxtail

Price: S$90

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Terra Mater Altum Chardonnay

The intelligent and optimistic Sagittarius is known to be the most adaptable of the zodiac. The ideal bottle of wine for those born under this sign would have to be as approachable and versatile as them. Terra Mater Altum Chardonnay checks these boxes. It pours a golden yellow colour with green olive hints, and begins the journey with a complex, mineral character that’s supplemented by notes of peaches and soft green apple. There are hints of honey and caramel mixed with soft toasted French oak barrels as well. Juicy and fresh on the palate, this is a sweet, crowd-pleaser of a white wine. Because of this, it makes for one of the best wines at a dinner party or brunch choice – both places where you’d see this fire zodiac sign thrive. Besides, Chardonnay is the most popular white wine in the world, mirroring a Sagittarius’ well-liked reputation in social circles.

Pair with: Seafood

Price: S$50

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Da Vinci I Capolavori San Giovanni Battista – Brunello di Montalcino

The grounded, practical Capricorn is known as the hustler of the zodiac. Those born under this sign are connoisseurs of all things luxurious and classic. As such, they’d enjoy a wine that is elegant and comes from the best in the business, while making for a good investment. And there’s no better choice than the Da Vinci I Capolavori San Giovanni Battista. Hailing from Tuscany, Italy, the wine is known for its intense fruity hints of blackberries, blackcurrants and cherries on the nose. It pours a ruby red and is a full-bodied wine that’s rich with a soft fruitiness. Luxurious but with a good freshness, which this sign would appreciate, this wine is also described as as ‘earthy,’ – a quality most associated with a Capricorn.

Pair with: Game, red meat, cheese

Price: S$75

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo

Eccentric and curious Aquarius is known to be the thinker of the zodiac. Those born under this sign enjoy an intellectually stimulating conversation and good-natured banter. As such, a layered wine that’s a crowd-pleaser would be ideal for them. Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo checks all of these boxes. The easy drinking vino offers hints of red fruit, wood, vanilla, and sweet spices on the nose. Every sip is soft and fresh with a long finish reminiscent of cocoa. Complex and layered – both qualities Aquarius is drawn to – this one’s perfect to take to an intimate dinner party, where you’re likely to find this air sign.

Pair with: Grilled chicken, pasta, light cheeses

Price: S$30.99

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Dow’s 20 Years Old Tawny Port

Sensitive, nurturing, and imaginative Pisces is known to be the romantic of the zodiac. Those born under this sign enjoy all things sweet and indulgent. As such, they’d enjoy a wine that feels like a dessert in a glass. Dow’s 20 Years Old Tawny Port is a delightful fit. One of the sweetest around, it comes with notes of dried fig, raisin, prune, honeysuckle, butterscotch, and spice. Aged in seasoned oak casks, it has a strong caramel flavour and a dry finish. Additionally, it’s creamy and luscious, making it one of the best wines for this water zodiac sign.

Pair with: Nuts, dried fruit, biscotti, vanilla ice cream, pies, and creme brulee

Price: S$49

Cheers!

(Main and featured image: Shutterstock/Brands)

