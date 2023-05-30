Three new boozy brunches with craft cocktails to check out in Singapore

Award-winning bars are offering a creative take on boozy brunches – with free-flow craft cocktails and limitless food.

TEXAS SUNDAY COCKTAIL BRUNCH

A consistent entry in The World’s 50 Best Bars list, Manhattan introduces the Texan incarnation of its Sunday cocktail brunch series. Its homage to the Lonestar state takes shape in barbecued foods and Mexican- inspired cuisine. The boozy affair kicks off with a welcome tipple before you go on to create your own Bloody Marys, Bellinis and aperitif spritzers. Alongside the DIY options are five cocktails centred around the Texan theme. The Pecan Pie Punch is a cocktail tribute to the popular Southern dessert, with Plantation Original Dark Pineapple, lime, vanilla, cinnamon and pecan nut. There’s also the Kolachas, with the spice-driven Macintosh Whisky, orange, maple syrup and smoked cherry BBQ bitters; the Cowboy Cookie that mixes brown sugar with coffee, vodka, oat syrup and a cookie cream; and Big Red, a botanic concoction that has hibiscus- infused gin and almond liqueur, with egg foam as its crown. No Texan feast is complete without a sweet milkshake – Manhattan’s just happens to be laced with whiskey.

Keep the drinks flowing as you move between the food stations, which offer salads and freshly baked bread; a wide variety of cheese; American oysters and seafood; and meats like mustard-crusted lamb leg and Texas smoked beef ribs. As for hot plates, there’s chilli con carne poached egg, crispy buttermilk buffalo chicken with smoked habanero hot sauce and a Texas cornmeal-crusted seabass taco topped with Avruga caviar.

Needless to say, desserts are of the Southern variety. Manhattan’s includes Old Fashioned buttermilk pie, Texas banana pudding and peach cobbler, and a spiced hummingbird cake full of sweetness with bananas, pineapple and rich cream cheese.

SUNDAYS AT ATLAS

Few places do opulence like Atlas Bar. Home to the world’s largest and most extensive collection of gin, it boasts Art Deco interiors, baroque ceiling frescoes and an eight-metre gin tower that graces the centre of the space. The best way to experience the bar’s wide array of flavour profiles is Sundays at Atlas. The refreshed menu now features a custom G&T suite. Pick from two types of gin (The Botanist and Hayman’s Old Tom Gin) and seven types of tonic, which include yuzu- and grapefruit- and rosemary-flavoured ones, as well as the housemade Atlas Burma tonic. Next, pick your garnishes, such as peppercorns, herbs and citrus fruits.

There’s also a cocktail menu to satisfy your thirst for the juniper spirit. The selection includes a refreshing Sunday Spritz, and Calle Alcala with berry jam and clarified milk. Or get your fill of unlimited Old Fashioneds, Espresso Martinis and a gin-laced Bloody Mary. Wash down all that booze with the bar’s Nibbles, a large platter of refillable snacks. Have your sourdough bread, breadsticks and caraway lavosh with hummus or a dip of artichoke with crudites, or satisfy your fromage cravings with savoury truffle manchego, pecorino sardo and blue cheese. An assortment of pickles and charcuterie are also served on the side. These include prosciutto, peppered smoked mackerel and country pork terrine. As for desserts, the carrot cake and buttermilk panna cotta will leave you in a better mood for the week ahead.

TROPICAL SUNDAY BRUNCH

Perk up your Sunday afternoon at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, where there’ll be groovy live music and a lavish array of brunch offerings.

The tipples here are Tiki-themed. They range from rum-heavy booze bombs infused with sherry and almonds to citrus-driven concoctions boasting layers of complexity. The classic Mai Tai combines Bacardi Oakheart Spiced Rum and Bacardi 8-Year-Ocho with lime juice and triple sec orange liqueur. There’s also the Fog Cutter, with Bacardi Anejo Cuatro 4-Year-Old Rum, Bombay Sapphire Gin and sherry; and the Jungle Bird with Italian bitters and tropical fruits.

15 Stamford’s Champagne partner is Telmont, a maker of organic, environmentally-friendly Champagnes. Some of the bubbles served will be the Réserve Brut, which has hints of honeysuckle and vanilla on the nose, as well as the Rose version, infused with notes of fresh red fruits with a touch of brioche.

If you’re game for a feast, you’ve come to the right place. Michelin-starred chef Alvin has spared no expense for the menu, with a variety of stations serving cold seafood, charcuterie and cured fish. The pasta and noodles station makes à la minute sauces such as aged cheddar cheese and black truffle cream, as well as the 15 Stamford Signature Laksa.

The centrepiece is its hot grill with chargrilled hunks of meat such as the fork-wagyu beef hanging tender, pork belly char siew and Angus beef ribeye. Upping the decadence, 15 Stamford also has a live foie gras station which serves pan-seared foie gras with banana rum marmalade.