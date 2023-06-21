World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023: Singapore’s Odette makes the cut

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list was revealed in the Spanish city of Valencia last night, and whilst it was a great evening of big wins for Spain, Singapore also came out victorious with an entry on the list. From big wins to sweet surprises, here’s a run down of the night.

Foodies from around the world watched the unveil of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 last evening, as the top 50 ranking of the prestigious dining list was announced. Following the release of the 51-100 list just a few days ago, the 1-50 ranking completes the top 100 restaurants in the world this year.

From the glamorous awards ceremony inside Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences space, over to all the exciting new additions to the list, read on for all the highlights to note from the World’s 50 Best Restaurants this 2023.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

Central named the World’s Best Restaurant 2023

The 21st edition of the annual restaurant ranking ran across 24 territories in five continents this year. There were 12 brand-new entries, including two from Thailand.

The top spot went to Central in Lima, making history as the very first venue in South America to take the culinary crown. It is also the first restaurant in this position to be co-run by a female chef, as Central is famously helmed by husband-and-wife duo Virgilio Martínez and Pía León. Central’s win as the best restaurant in the world follows its win as the best restaurant in Latin American in 2022, a spot it also occupied from 2014-2016.

Central’s win also continues to cement the Peruvian capital as a culinary destination, as Lima also saw three other spots in the top 50 (Maido at no. 6, Kjolle at no. 28, and Mayta at no. 47).

Central is followed by three Spanish venues, with Barcelona’s Disfrutar at no.2, Madrid’s Diverxo at no.3, and the Basque country’s Bittor Arquinzoniz at no.4.

New entries and a big jump for Singapore’s Odette

Whilst it was a great night for Peru, it was also a great night for rising dining destinations like Dubai, the UK, and France. The U.S. saw only two restaurants in the top 50 ranking this year.

In Asia, it was definitely Bangkok that became one to watch, as two Bangkok restaurants, Le Du and Gaggan Anand, made the list for the very first time. Japan saw three entries (Den at no. 21, Florilège at no. 27, and Sézanne at no.37), and Hong Kong had one entry (The Chairman at no. 50).

Singapore had only one entry – Odette at no.14 – which was also voted the Best Restaurant in Asia for 2023. Last year, the three Michelin-starred restaurant that’s helmed by French chef Julien Royer made the list at no. 36, marking a 22 spot jump up the ladder for 2023.

Other restaurants in Singapore to make the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list include Burnt Ends at no.65, Zen at no.69, Meta at no.84, and Labyrinth at no.97.

Though definitely not unfamiliar faces in the dining scene, Bangkok is represented by newcomers to the World’s 50 Best with Le Du at no. 15, and Gaggan Anand at no. 17. This follows months after Le Du was named Asia’s Best Restaurant, with Gaggan Anand following suit in second position on that list. Last year, Sorn was the only Thailand restaurant to rank within the top 50, placing at no. 39 in 2022.

Special awards

The special awards at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 ceremony saw emotions running high.

Chef Julien Royer of Singapore’s beloved Odette restaurant won the Estrella Damn Chefs’ Choice Award. Fyn, located in Cape Town, took home the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023.

The Best Female Chef award went to Elena Reygadas of Mexico City’s Rosetta. Meanwhile, the Resy One to Watch award was given to Tatiana in New York.

World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 full list:

The full list for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 can be found below. A warm congratulations to all winners!

1. Central, Lima

2. Disfrutar, Barcelona

3. Diverxo, Madrid

4. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Alchemist, Copenhagen

6. Maido, Lima

7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

8. Atomix, New York City [Highest Climber]

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

10. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris [Highest New Entry]

11. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

12. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

13. Pujol, Mexico City

14. Odette, Singapore

15. Le Du, Bangkok

16. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

18. Steirereck, Vienna

19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

20. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

21. Den, Tokyo

22. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

23. Kol, London

24. Septime, Paris

25. Belcanto, Lisbon

26. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

27. Florilège, Tokyo

28. Kjolle, Lima

29. Boragó, Santiago

30. Frantzén, Stockholm

31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. El Chato, Bogota

34. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

35. Ikoyi, London

36. Plénitude, Paris

37. Sézanne, Tokyo

38. The Clove Club, London

39. The Jane, Antwerp

40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

41. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

42. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

43. Leo, Bogota

44. Le Bernardin, New York City

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

47. Mayta, Lima, Peru

48. La Grenouillėre, La Madeleine-Sous-Montreuil, France

49. Rosetta, Mexico City

50. The Chairman, Hong Kong

About the World’s 50 Best Restaurants

UK-based company William Reed Business Media puts together the World’s 50 Best Restaurants every year since 2002. The rankings are complied by votes from 1080 industry experts, from chefs to gourmands and restauranteurs from 27 regions around the world.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Main and featured image: 50 Best & @centralrest/Instagram)