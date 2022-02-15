Go on ‘A journey through the Poetry of Time’ with this new Van Cleef & Arpels watchmaking exhibition

Held at the Sands Expo, Marina Bay Sands until 20 February, ‘A journey through the Poetry of Time’ is a dreamlike homage to Van Cleef & Arpels’ emblematic sources of inspiration.

The immersive space has been designed to recreate the streets of Paris and houses several themed galleries. The maison’s watches take centrestage in four of its beloved universes: Love Stories (which highlights the Pont des Amoureux collection), ballerinas and fairies, Poetic Astronomy and Enchanting Nature. Masterpieces from its patrimonial collection, as well as its latest contemporary and timeless creations will be put on display, alongside its jewellery and high jewellery ranges. For those interested in the techniques of watchmaking, the exhibition will also showcase the art of enamelling, as well as other detailed processes involved.

If you have your children in tow, you can rest easy as series of guided workshops can keep them well-occupied. These are held for children from four to ten years old and will allow them to create their own 3D model of Paris. Each child will receive a welcome art kit, made up of foldable paper inspired by the city’s iconic landmarks. Entries to the workshop will require advanced booking through the registration website.

‘A journey through the Poetry of Time’ will run from now until 20 February at the Sands Expo Hall B, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. By reservation only at the registration link below.

All images are courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels