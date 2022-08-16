Event gallery: Cartier celebrates its new Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection with an exhibition and gala dinner

Following the international debut of Cartier’s new Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection in Madrid this June, the maison hosted a grand celebration to welcome its arrival here in July.

Over 200 breathtaking creations were exhibited in Capella Singapore’s Grand Ballroom, which was transformed into five thematic rooms capturing the spirit of the beauties of the world: Cultural World, World of Wildlife, Mineral World, Special Orders, and Diamonds and Centre Stones.

The scenography of the exhibition took after the Madrid presentation’s installation, which was designed and orchestrated by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon. Built around wells of light, the staging featured omnipresent colour and a pure design, with rounded arches divided the spaces.

The occasion culminated in a magnificent gala dinner held onstage at the 2,000-seat theatre of Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay. Hosted by Cartier CEO for Southeast Asia and Oceania Cecile Naour, and managing director for Singapore, Malaysia and Asean Anne Yitzhakov, the event was an unforgettable night of fine dining and festivities. Against a sumptuous red backdrop, some 500 guests from across the region were treated to a feast by three-Michelin-star chef Mauro Colagreco, a stunning aerial performance, and a rousing concert by American musical vocal group Sister Sledge that continued into the early hours.

Click through the gallery to see the guests in attendance: