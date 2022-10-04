Dover Park Hospice is holding its first charity concert with local artistes Kit Chan and Dick Lee as headliners

Every year – pandemic be damned – Dover Park Hospice (DPH) holds its Sunflower Charity Dinner to raise funds for patients under its palliative care programmes and services.

This year, the non-profit organisation is taking a different approach to fundraising with a charity concert on Oct 20 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Headlined by local singers Kit Chan, Dick Lee and Jocie Guo, the Sunflower Charity Concert hopes to raise $1 million while celebrating Singapore music across different generations. Karen Soh, co-chairperson of DPH’s fundraising committee and a friend of Prestige, will also be performing a piano piece on-stage. Minister for Health, Mr Ong Ye Kung, is the Guest-of-Honour.

“With the dust quite settled after battling Covid-19 and organising gala dinner virtually for two years, we have decided to hold a charity concert with the aim to bring people together physically to celebrate Singapore music across different generations,” says Karen Soh. “It also coincides with our 30th anniversary and having a concert is our way of welcoming and appreciating our donors and supporters in person for their unwavering support, especially during the pandemic. Everyone resonates with a song at different life stages or moments of their lives and we hope through music, we can reinvigorate one’s mind and lift one’s spirit.”

Alongside the one-night-only performance, DPH is also holding a silent auction that features an exclusive set of 18K white and yellow gold fancy diamond necklace and earrings, created and sponsored by Johnny Lam, general manager and lead designer of The Canary Diamond Co.

Serving about 800 patients annually, DPH relies on philanthropic efforts and donations to help subsidise costs for those in the hospice, home care and day care. Looking ahead, Singapore’s first purpose-built facility for the terminally-ill will be moving to a new premise at the Integrated Care Hub, where it will expand its inpatient capacity and support services.

Tickets for the concert are available via Sistic. To further support Dover Park Hospice, visit its Giving.sg page or contact Dover Park Hospice via email.

Get your tickets here