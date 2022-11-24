Ties That Bind: Dover Park Hospice Sunflower Charity Concert

Dover Park Hospice’s (DPH) inaugural fundraising concert, which celebrates its 30th anniversary, raised over $920,000 in aid of terminally ill patients and their families across the institution’s Inpatient, Home Care and Day Care services.

Staged at the Esplanade Theatre on Oct 20 and headlined by local stars Kit Chan and Dick Lee, the Sunflower Charity Concert was a showcase of classic hits and Singaporean music across the generations, including xinyao. Performers also included a volunteer choir group, veteran crooners and young artistes.

Karen Soh, co-chairman of DPH’s fundraising committee, played a beautiful piano accompaniment to a Mandopop ballad sang by Ng King Kang.

A silent auction that helped bring in the funds featured paintings, artworks, antique furniture, and a set of a fancy diamond necklace and earrings sponsored by Johnny Lam of The Canary Diamond Co. Among the 900-strong audience were guest-of-honour Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and DPH patron Dr Tony Tan.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore