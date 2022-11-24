Ties That Bind: Dover Park Hospice Sunflower Charity Concert

facebook

By Yanni Tan
24 Nov 2022
Dover Park Hospice’s (DPH) inaugural fundraising concert, which celebrates its 30th anniversary, raised over $920,000 in aid of terminally ill patients and their families across the institution’s Inpatient, Home Care and Day Care services.

Kit Chan and Dick Lee

Staged at the Esplanade Theatre on Oct 20 and headlined by local stars Kit Chan and Dick Lee, the Sunflower Charity Concert was a showcase of classic hits and Singaporean music across the generations, including xinyao. Performers also included a volunteer choir group, veteran crooners and young artistes.

Karen Soh

Karen Soh, co-chairman of DPH’s fundraising committee, played a beautiful piano accompaniment to a Mandopop ballad sang by Ng King Kang.

Jewels on auction by The Canary Diamond Co

A silent auction that helped bring in the funds featured paintings, artworks, antique furniture, and a set of a fancy diamond necklace and earrings sponsored by Johnny Lam of The Canary Diamond Co. Among the 900-strong audience were guest-of-honour Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and DPH patron Dr Tony Tan.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore 

 

Yanni Tan

Editor-In-Chief

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women's and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.

