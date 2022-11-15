Event Gallery: Prestige x Montblanc Bohème

The latest additions to the iconic range continue to honour strong, inspiring females in its mesmerising design featuring the sun and the moon. In celebration of the launch of the new Bohème timepieces, Montblanc and Prestige hosted laureates of Women

of Power and 40 Under 40 at the beautiful Path restaurant for lunch and afternoon tea on Sep 23.

During each session that began with an open discussion moderated by Diana Ser, who is a friend of the brand, the guests uncovered valuable insights and meaningful personal anecdotes surrounding topics of sustainability and leadership.

At lunch, Claudine Pang, Bree Yek, Charlotte Mei, Amanda Gunawan, Sulian Tan-Wijaya, Olivia Lee and Jamie Koh shared their thoughts on the eco-crisis and the challenges in encouraging others to be more sustainable. “It can feel like an echo chamber sometimes,” said Charlotte.

“I feel like I’m just talking to people who feel the same way as me, but I should be reaching new audiences.” This resonated with others at the table. Diana also brought up the disparity between ethical choices made by men and women. “Most eco-marketing is targeted at women, as men may be more motivated to avoid or even oppose green behaviours to safeguard their gender identity,” she pointed out.

During afternoon tea, we were in good company with Thenuga Vijakumar, Bella Khaja, Leanne Robers, Joanne Toh, Emily Sim, Cherilyn Tan, Cheryl Leong and Rachel Hoe. As the group delved into the lessons learnt from leading in the pandemic, Bella said, “The real essence of a female entrepreneur is our sensitivity. So while my husband says ‘it’s just numbers’, I’m emotionally invested in everyone in my team.” Rachel added, “A lot of the terms we use to define leadership are masculine traits, like charismatic, decisive and powerful. These are traits I tried to replicate. But I soon realised that there are feminine leadership traits I can lean into; traits that shouldn’t be viewed as weaknesses.”

