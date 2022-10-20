facebook

Event Gallery: The Singapore Cancer Society Charity Gala 2022

By Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
20 Oct 2022
Event Gallery: The Singapore Cancer Society Charity Gala 2022
People & Events
Event Gallery: The Singapore Cancer Society Charity Gala 2022

Themed “Odyssey of the Stars”, the Singapore Cancer Society’s inaugural charity gala dinner was a resounding success.

The event on September 2 raised over $700,000 in support of its programmes and services in cancer control and prevention, patient support and services, and palliative care.

Held at the Grand Ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, the gala kicked off with a performance by local legend Dick Lee and a keynote address by Guest of Honour Minister for Health Ong Ye Keung.

Minister Wong spoke about the society’s efforts in supporting cancer patients, and the Government’s updates to cancer drug policies.

More than 500 guests, which included SCS beneficiaries and well-known society figures, attended the gala.

The gala was co-chaired by well-known entrepreneurial and philanthropy figures Jimmie Tay and Kelly Keak. Tay’s own mother had fought and lost the battle to cancer after three years. “[The night] is a tribute to cancer patients’ journey, and we hope to cultivate long-term supporters of the cancer cause,” he says.

Celebrity chef and cancer survivor Sam Leong created two dishes for the night: A hearty Double Boiled Soup and his spin on a Taiwanese Mee Sua dish.

Other highlights included a silent auction featuring timepieces, jewellery and a four-hour yacht charter; and jazzy tunes by Alemay Fernandez, who closed the night on an uplifting note.

Alemay Fernandez

Click through the gallery below to see some of the guests in attendance.

singapore cancer society Charity galas

Nafeesa Saini

Digital and Lifestyle Editor

Nafeesa is the Digital and Lifestyle Editor of Prestige Singapore. While storytelling is her passion, she spends her free time scrolling through Tiktok, pinning a million things on her Pinterest board and listening to manifestation music.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.