Event Gallery: The Singapore Cancer Society Charity Gala 2022

Themed “Odyssey of the Stars”, the Singapore Cancer Society’s inaugural charity gala dinner was a resounding success.

The event on September 2 raised over $700,000 in support of its programmes and services in cancer control and prevention, patient support and services, and palliative care.

Held at the Grand Ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, the gala kicked off with a performance by local legend Dick Lee and a keynote address by Guest of Honour Minister for Health Ong Ye Keung.

Minister Wong spoke about the society’s efforts in supporting cancer patients, and the Government’s updates to cancer drug policies.

More than 500 guests, which included SCS beneficiaries and well-known society figures, attended the gala.

The gala was co-chaired by well-known entrepreneurial and philanthropy figures Jimmie Tay and Kelly Keak. Tay’s own mother had fought and lost the battle to cancer after three years. “[The night] is a tribute to cancer patients’ journey, and we hope to cultivate long-term supporters of the cancer cause,” he says.

Celebrity chef and cancer survivor Sam Leong created two dishes for the night: A hearty Double Boiled Soup and his spin on a Taiwanese Mee Sua dish.

Other highlights included a silent auction featuring timepieces, jewellery and a four-hour yacht charter; and jazzy tunes by Alemay Fernandez, who closed the night on an uplifting note.

