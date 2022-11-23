Event Gallery: SPCA’s Paws for a Cause

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) celebrated its 75th anniversary with

a heart-warming benefit gala, titled Paws for a Cause, on Oct 15 at One Farrer Hotel.

The first dinner fundraiser for the welfare organisation, it was attended by over 400 animal lovers, including guest-of-honour Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services.

Beyond thanking SPCA for its contributions to the welfare of animals in Singapore, Minister Lee also announced SPCA’s upcoming corporate wellness programme, which aims to encourage and increase positive interactions between the community and animals that are up for adoption. As guests tucked into an elegant four-course dinner, SPCA’s Youth Ambassadors, comedian Rishi Budhrani, local string quartet Fete Musicians, as well as director-performer Megan Barker and brass ensemble Brass Nation staged a slew of brilliant performances. Another highlight of the evening was the rousing live auction, which included two of its iconic doggie boxes released to the public for the very first time.