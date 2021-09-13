People & Events

Event photo gallery: Samsung Z Night Runway by BurdaLuxury Singapore and Samsung

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
13 Sep 2021
People & Events
Event photo gallery: Samsung Z Night Runway by BurdaLuxury Singapore and Samsung

Last Friday, BurdaLuxury Singapore and Samsung presented the Samsung Z Night Runway, an exhilarating showcase of Samsung’s latest folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

For this exclusive collaboration, creative director Daniel Boey and Club 21 brought to life the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with new looks, giving audience a glimpse of how the latest gadgets accent a fashionable lifestyle. Held at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road, home of The Curators Academy and T:>Works, the Samsung Z Night Runway was attended by honourable guests of Prestige as well as celebrities like Pierre Png, Desmond Tan and Carrie Wong. With “luxury loungewear” as a dress code, our ever-stylish friends turned up in gorgeous silk sets and show-stopping athleisure ensembles for the hybrid show, which was also streamed live on Lifestyle Asia Singapore’s Facebook page.

ICYMI, watch the runway presentation here.

This in-person event was held in accordance to Safe Management Measures.

(All images: Max Chan for BurdaLuxury)

samsung smartphones Gadgets Society events

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
Wine and Dine Tech travel culture beauty Fashion

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigesg

| VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM |