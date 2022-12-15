Event Photo Gallery: The Ball in Monaco 2022

After a Covid-induced hiatus, the Ball in Monaco made a highly-anticipated return to the social calendar on Oct 28 with a spectacular gala dinner held at Marina Bay Sands. The fundraiser, titled Ocean Edition, saw nearly 200 VIPs in attendance, joined by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Grand Ballroom was transformed into a mesmerising underwater aquarium, with scenes of marine life projected on the walls. Opening the night were two dance performances by the Singapore Ballet, followed by a fashion show courtesy of French-Brazilian designer Anne Fontaine. As expected, the four-course dinner by celebrity chef Daniel Boulud spotlighted sustainable seafood, with dishes like the Osciètre Caviar Martini with jellied vegetable consommé, crab salad, and the Riviera Bouillabaisse with Chilean seabass and American lobster.

Edward Wilkinson, Bonham’s global head of Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Art, led the boisterous Auction Battle, which saw master of ceremony Hossan Leong and hotelier Patrick Fiat drumming up excitement and raising bids for items going under the hammer. These included luxurious stays at The Leading Hotels of the World, top-shelf wines and spirits, stunning art, Faidee jewellery and an F.P.Journe timepiece that sold for $1.4 million. Raising a total of $2.3 million, all profits from the event will benefit the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which has been a generous supporter of multiple environmental causes spanning endangered species, clean water and sustainable development.

