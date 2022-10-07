facebook

Go ‘Into the Wild’ at Cartier’s La Panthère experiential exhibition

By Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
07 Oct 2022
The maison’s ‘Into the Wild Experience’ is slated to happen from October 16 to 30 at Gardens By the Bay.

Mark your calendars, watch and jewellery enthusiasts. This month, Cartier will take you into the wild to its Panthère universe. Its beloved emblem officially appeared as a house signature in 1914, as distinctive markings on a timepiece. In 1917, it debuted as its well-known feline figure on a cigarette case gifted by Louis Cartier to Jeanne Toussaint. Over the years, La Panthère has established herself as an icon of the house, metamorphosed through the house’s jewellery, watches, bags and even fragrances.

‘Into the Wild’ invites guests to immerse themselves in this universe at Bayfront Pavilion, Gardens by the Bay, from 16 to 30 October. Pre-booking of appointments (30-minute slots) are required. Register at the button below.

Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
Nafeesa is the Digital and Lifestyle Editor of Prestige Singapore. While storytelling is her passion, she spends her free time scrolling through Tiktok, pinning a million things on her Pinterest board and listening to manifestation music.
