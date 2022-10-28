8 best Halloween parties and events this 2022

Putting the dead in my deadline are these eight events in Singapore for Halloween 2022.

The biggest here is Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Southeast Asia’s largest ghoul-themed event returns with haunted houses, harrowing adventures, freak shows, and devilish food and drink. At Clarke Quay, Yang Club transforms from international Asian Nightclub to hypnotising underworld for their Beautiful Creatures party.

Ce La Vi wants to slay with their Slassy Halloween party, featuring performances by local drag queens and an international DJ act. Be enchanted by spooky scores at Haw Par Villa, where an outdoor candlelight concert will take place featuring songs from some of the most iconic supernatural shows.

The dead don’t die at Super Loco Customs House, which is marking Mexico’s Día de los Muertos with food specials. Savour all the deadly sins at Over Easy’s Guilty Pleasures party, while Smoke & Mirrors conjure up wickedly potent cocktails. For a horror movie home viewing, Mr Holmes Bakehouse will get the blood flowing with Halloween-themed flavours.

