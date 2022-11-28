facebook

Prestige Anew Ball 2022: All is Anew with the return of our annual ball

By Yanni Tan
Editor-In-Chief
28 Nov 2022
People & Events
Welcome to the Prestige Anew Ball 2022! After a two-year hiatus, our most important signature event of the year is back – and with a resounding bang.

Beyond celebrating our 22nd anniversary and successful September revamp, this black-tie occasion brings together what we call the Prestige family to reconnect, make new friends, party hard and welcome a brand-new beginning. A big thank you to all our friends and supporters who honoured us with their presence and made the evening so unforgettable. Join us as we reminisce the good times in the series of articles to come. Click through for a few highlights of the night.

 

 

 

 

 

Yanni Tan

Editor-In-Chief

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women's and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.

