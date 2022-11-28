Prestige Anew Ball 2022: All is Anew with the return of our annual ball

Welcome to the Prestige Anew Ball 2022! After a two-year hiatus, our most important signature event of the year is back – and with a resounding bang.

Beyond celebrating our 22nd anniversary and successful September revamp, this black-tie occasion brings together what we call the Prestige family to reconnect, make new friends, party hard and welcome a brand-new beginning. A big thank you to all our friends and supporters who honoured us with their presence and made the evening so unforgettable. Join us as we reminisce the good times in the series of articles to come. Click through for a few highlights of the night.