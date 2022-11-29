Prestige Anew Ball 2022: The dinner and the after party

When the ballroom doors flew open, a highly exclusive showing of nearly 220 guests stepped into an enchanting world awash with greens and golds evoking a sense of renewal and endless possibilities.

Lush greenery and florals filled the tables illuminated by breathtaking candlelights, thanks to the genius of florist extraordinaire Harijanto Setiawan of Boenga, while the wide-screen, wraparound stage backdrop captivated the audience with mesmerising swirls of stardust.

Opening the night with aplomb was pianist Churen Li, a homegrown rising star in the world of music, with splendid interpretive renditions of pop tunes on a baby grand sponsored by Fazioli Pianoforti.

Burda Singapore’s publisher and managing director Lena Kwek then took to the stage to give her welcome speech and, along with her team, offer a toast to the guests to commemorate this new beginning.

Programme highlights included the presentation of our Patron, Tastemaker, Vanguard and Sustainability Awards, the candid and heartfelt acceptance speeches of which certainly inspired many.

Following this, Churen once again took to the piano, and fired up the stage with her rousing collaborative performance with yet another Singaporean talent, international beatboxing champ Dharni Ng. You wouldn’t imagine one to be able to beatbox Flight of the Bumblebee and Blackpink’s Pink Venom. But he did, drawing chuckles, appreciative applause and the odd scream.

Wining and dining were certainly a pleasure for the guests. They indulged in a four-course feast of Spanish Carabinero prawns, aged Carnaroli mushroom risotto, wagyu tenderloin or barramundi fillet, and a uniquely refreshing bowl of chilled almond jelly noodles with bird’s nest for dessert. Pairing with the dishes were Martell Cordon Bleu and Chanteloup XXO, Champagne Louis Roederer, and fine wines from Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) and Domäne Wachau.

Throughout the night, the video booth and photo walls continued to see a stream of trigger-happy guests. The action didn’t end when dinner did, for deejay Farah Farz, together with the most avid party-goers of the lot, burnt up the dance floor.

Supper of Singaporean hawker delights was then served, signalling the finale of the celebration. To our delight, the Prestige team members weren’t the only ones who lingered long into the wee hours, savouring every moment of the magic.

