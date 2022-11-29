Prestige Ball Anew Ball 2022: The cocktail reception

We dare say Nov 25 was one of the most incredible nights in this year’s social calendar. When the clock struck 7pm, the crème de la crème of local society began streaming into the spacious portico of Capella Singapore’s Grand Ballroom. The fading light of sunset streamed through the building’s tall glass walls, casting a golden glow on all within and setting the scene of what’s to come.

In just half an hour, as dusk fell, the venue transformed into a sea of familiar faces and beautiful people. If you thought you’d already seen the best of luxe glamour this year, our impeccably turned-out guests would prove that very wrong. There was a veritable buzz in the air when the “it” ladies, society doyenne Susanna Kang included of course, arrived in their evening finery.

A line started to snake at the main Prestige photo wall, which paid tribute to our generous sponsors: Boenga, Cartier, Daum, Martell, Mercedes-Benz and Sulwhasoo. A few steps away, a handsome black Mercedes-Benz EQS took centre stage, drawing guests to explore its interiors and take numerous snapshots.

The ballroom foyer would soon be thronging with crowds. Laughter and excitement filled the air at the stunning mirror-lined Cartier 360-degree video booth, where friends and couples eagerly anticipated their turn and wowed us with their killer poses.

Our event photographers truly had their work cut out for them, with ladies and gents awaiting their turn at the semi-circular Cartier photo wall and the framed Prestige magazine cover wall.

Throughout cocktail hour, guests were making a beeline for the Martell bar, where a smartly dressed bartender doled out crystal glasses of Martell Cordon Bleu and Noblige. As cognac, along with champagne and wine, flowed freely, the mood reached fever pitch. Friends kissed and embraced, countless toasts were made, compliments flew all around, and new ties were formed.

The party had begun even before the ballroom doors opened. As much as our master of ceremony Hossan Leong exhorted guests to be seated for the commencement of dinner, they were still lingering over drinks, conversation and the multiple photo opportunities. Who could blame them?

This, my friend, is a Prestige party.