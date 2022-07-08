Swing for good at the inaugural Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf 2022 

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Sentosa Golf Club (SGC) and Community Chest have come together for the inaugural Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf 2022. On August 27 and 28, 2022, the prestigious event commemorating Sentosa’s 50th anniversary will raise funds for the annual President’s Challenge and Community Chest.

The two-day affair will take place at The Serapong, SGC, with Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli each hosting a golf session. All proceeds will go towards the benefitting agencies of President’s Challenge 2022 and more than 100 social service agencies supported by Community Chest.

This year, the President’s Challenge focuses on lower-income families that have been disproportionately affected by the impact of the pandemic. As Singapore moves towards Covid-19 resilience, the yearly movement will empower this group with skills-based training that will increase their employment prospects while providing educational opportunities for their children.

Norshimah Bte Yusof, a mother of six struggling with anxiety and panic attacks, is one of the many who have benefitted from the President’s Challenge. With the help and support from the staff and friends at Filos Community Services, one of the charity drive’s benefiting agencies, she is able find respite through the Filos Mother’s Support Group sessions. After attending a beauty workshop, she aspires to start her own online bridal make-up business to contribute financially to her family and ease her husband’s load as the sole breadwinner. The parenting programme she attended has also improve her relationships with her children. Using positive discipline while managing her children has helped her regulate her emotions and stay calm.

As the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), Community Chest supports over 200 programmes to meet underserved, critical social needs. In 2020, over 6,000 children with special needs received education and training in independent living skills; around 400 persons with mental health conditions were supported in their employment journey and social integration; nearly 18,500 families became more self-reliant; more than 1,800 persons with disabilities showed an improvement in daily living; and over 750 seniors were given support in social and psychological well-being.

You can be part of the Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf 2022 and empower communities in need by purchasing golf flights or making cash donations, taking on partner booths and/or in-kind sponsorships for the event goodie bags. Visit the event page to contribute.

(Main and featured image: The Serapong, SGC)