Social Scene: The launch of the new Mercedes-Benz concept store

Demonstrating its green vision and future, the recent preview of the all-electric luxury EQS sedan took place at the new Mercedes-Benz Concept Store, which is situated in a prime first-floor retail space in Great World mall.

An initiative by Mercedes-Benz Singapore and its authorised dealer, Cycle and Carriage, the store is a platform to showcase the automaker’s take on sustainability, as well as collaborations with other like-minded personalities and entities. This inaugural storefront is a partnership with Hypemaker, global creative studio of Hypebeast, which designed it from the ground up with sustainability at its core – right from the choice of its location in a certified sustainable building, to details like the use of non-harmful and sustainable paints and consumables.

The space, in the process of attaining its own Green Mark certification, is segmented into three zones: The Showcase for interactive display of Mercedes-EQ electric models; Artist @ Work for showcasing partners and encouraging conversation; and The Takeover for presenting thematic consumer lifestyle concepts. Guests at the launch also met a rather new face in the local automotive industry – Claudius Steinhoff, president and CEO of Daimler South East Asia and Mercedes-Benz Singapore, who took the helm amid the pandemic in end-2020.