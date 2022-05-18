Social Scene: The launch of the new Mercedes-Benz concept store

By Yanni Tan
18 May 2022
Social Scene: The launch of the new Mercedes-Benz concept store
Demonstrating its green vision and future, the recent preview of the all-electric luxury EQS sedan took place at the new Mercedes-Benz Concept Store, which is situated in a prime first-floor retail space in Great World mall.

An initiative by Mercedes-Benz Singapore and its authorised dealer, Cycle and Carriage, the store is a platform to showcase the automaker’s take on sustainability, as well as collaborations with other like-minded personalities and entities. This inaugural storefront is a partnership with Hypemaker, global creative studio of Hypebeast, which designed it from the ground up with sustainability at its core – right from the choice of its location in a certified sustainable building, to details like the use of non-harmful and sustainable paints and consumables.

The space, in the process of attaining its own Green Mark certification, is segmented into three zones: The Showcase for interactive display of Mercedes-EQ electric models; Artist @ Work for showcasing partners and encouraging conversation; and The Takeover for presenting thematic consumer lifestyle concepts. Guests at the launch also met a rather new face in the local automotive industry – Claudius Steinhoff, president and CEO of Daimler South East Asia and Mercedes-Benz Singapore, who took the helm amid the pandemic in end-2020.

Yanni Tan

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women’s and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.
