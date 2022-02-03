Things to do in Singapore and beyond: The February 2022 edition

What’s on our diary this month: More art events in Singapore, a Japanese film festival and welcoming spring at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2022

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall with an exciting line-up of family-friendly programmes and activities such as lion dance and festive drumming workshops, heritage trails, guided tours, craft activities and more. Online programmes are also available on the event’s Facebook page

Until February 13, head here for more information

Japanese Film Festival Online

Relish some of the best Japanese cinema through the annual film festival presented by The Japan Foundation, Sydney. From a futuristic existential animation about androids to a culturally rich documentary delving into the art of ramen- making, 17 films are screening online for free, including feature films and documentaries.

From February 14 to 27, head here for more information



With Gratitude

Japanese artist Yuta Okuda was a designer for the fashion brand TAKEO KIKUCHI before starting his art practice in 2016. This is Okuda’s first solo exhibition in Mizuma Gallery Singapore, and features his new Flower series. The motifs are said to be based on the memories of childhood and the extraordinary things one takes for granted.

Until February 20, head here for more information

Louis Vuitton: Walk In The Park

As part of a global series of men’s fashion events called Walk in the Park, Louis Vuitton has set up a temporary residency in Sydney’s CBD on the corner of Pitt and King streets, inviting visitors to discover iconic sneakers and accessories from the brand’s Spring/ Summer 2019 to Spring/Summer 2022 men’s collections. It is also a rare chance to procure reissues and new limited-edition takes on collectable sneakers, sunglasses and jewellery.

Until March 15, head here for more information

Alberto Giacometti – André Breton, Surrealist Friendships

Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti’s involvement with the Surrealist movement lasted from 1930 to 1935, during which he forged strong links with his artistic and intellectual companions including André Breton. Resulting from recent research in Giacometti’s and Breton’s archives, the exhibition at Institut Giacometti Paris brings together a selection of Surrealist works by the sculptor alongside a selection of masterpieces loaned by the Centre Pompidou and the Musée National Picasso in Paris, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels, the Moderna Museet in Stockholm and private collections.

Until April 10, head here for more information



Refuse

Singapore-based experimental band The Observatory presents an inter-media exhibition about music, mushrooms and de- composition. The exhibition combines mycology design by local mycological design studio Bewilder, scenography installation by Singaporean artist Sai, archive arrangement by record label Ujikaji, moving images by Singaporean director Yeo Siew Hua and guest curation by curator Tang Fu Kuen. It draws on the band’s past and present influences, bringing together their interests in fungi and mycelial networks to explore the twin ideas of decomposition and composition from biological and musical perspectives.

Until April 17, head here for more information