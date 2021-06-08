Things to do in Singapore: Our picks of events in June 2021

What’s on our diary in this month.

KALEIDOSCOPE

Expressing its commitment to sustainability, Nespresso has unveiled an art installation created by contemporary artist Red Hong Yi at the four Nespresso boutiques in ION Orchard, Takashimaya, Raffles City and VivoCity. Titled Kaleidoscope, the artwork is made from layers of aluminium from 24,000 recycled coffee capsules spelling out “Doing is Everything”. These words are suspended and reflected on the surrounding mirrors, highlighting the far- reaching positive impact of individual actions.

Until Jun 30

LUNGS

Written by critically acclaimed British playwright Duncan Macmillan and directed by theatre veteran Daniel Jenkins, the Singapore Repertory Theatre presents Lungs, which makes its local premiere at KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT. In this intimate, honest and funny play, Oon Shu An and Joshua Lim star as an everyday couple grappling with love, life and climate change. srt.com.sg

Jun 19-Jul 10

WIKICLIKI: COLLECTING HABITS ON AN EARTH FILLED WITH SMARTPHONES

Named after the constantly evolving work, http://dbbd.sg/wiki, by artist Debbie Ding, the exhibition at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery at National Gallery Singapore seeks to explore whether a museum can engage artists in a discussion about what it means to collect their works. The six artists featured exemplify this new development in contemporary art referred to as the “aggregate”, a qualitative approach to collecting, organising and interpreting the frenzied array of images and data that increasingly govern our everyday lives.

Until Jul 11

DALE CHIHULY: GLASS IN BLOOM

World-renowned American glass sculptor Dale Chihuly is bringing his famous whimsical and colourful installations and sculptures to Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay in his first major garden exhibition in Asia. Shipped directly from Seattle and installed on-site, the works include 25 large-scale installations and over 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works.

Until Aug 1

SOMETHING NEW MUST TURN UP: SIX SINGAPOREAN ARTISTS AFTER 1965

Discover a rich visual experience and gain a deeper understanding of how six artistic forerunners broke new ground and contributed significantly to the development of Singapore’s modern and contemporary art in the first-ever joint exhibition of six post-independence Singaporean artists: Chng Seok Tin, Jaafar Latiff, Mohammad Din Mohammad, Goh Beng Kwan, Lin Hsin Hsin and Eng Tow.

Until Aug 22

SIKHS IN SINGAPORE – A STORY UNTOLD

Gain a deeper understanding of the Sikh community and its long history in Singapore. The exhibition at the Indian Heritage Centre will explore the origins of Singapore’s Sikh community, the narratives of Sikh migrants in Singapore, as well as offer glimpses into the experiences of contemporary Sikhs, highlighting the ever-evolving Singaporean Sikh identity and the community’s contributions to the nation.

Until Sep 30

HELLO FROM THE WILD SIDE

Get virtually up close and personal with the animal and human personalities from Wildlife Reserves Singapore in this live digital experience. Meet animals like the playful Emperor Tamarins, baby rhinos as well as the individuals caring for them as they take viewers behind the scenes.

Until Dec 31

FASHIONABLE IN ASIA

From Chinese painted silks and Indian printed cottons to Javanese batiks, the latest display at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) showcases the wonders of Asian fashion from the 18th to 20th century. Look out for more than 20 exquisite masterpieces recently acquired by ACM, most of which have never been seen by the public.

Until Feb 28, 2022

