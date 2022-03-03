Here’s what Kim Lim wore for her wedding solemnisation and festivities

Billionaire heiress, socialite and business woman Kim Lim got married on 22 February 2022 to her beau, who is only known as Leslie.

As expected, her wedding festivities were extravagant affairs but, according to several reports, they are simply precursors to the wedding banquet rumoured to be held at the end of the year. Still, the special day featured several noteworthy outfit changes.

The Tea Ceremony

The morning kicked off with Kim, sporting her signature sleek bob with a severe centre parting, dressed in a long-sleeved white ballgown with a plunging neckline by Vera Wang, while the groom wore a classic tuxedo.

The two departed for their tea ceremony venue, where they changed into their matching traditional outfits. Kim’s opulent kua was paired with an elaborate headpiece, along with stacks of heavy gold bangles worn on her wrist. She also wore more bangles, strung together with a red ribbon, around her neck. Noticeably, Kim’s previously nude-coloured nails were now a deep shade of red. According to her manicurist, Glitzy Fingers, Kim had requested a different nail look for every outfit.

The solemnisation ceremony

Kim and Leslie officially tied the knot on the rooftop of her duplex penthouse, which had been turned into a floral wonderland.

The Wedding Atelier had created a backdrop adorned with pastel roses. Clusters of hydrangeas in various colours were arranged on the ground next to big block letters of the couple’s initials of ‘K’ and ‘L’.

Kim’s bridal vendor of choice was The Ivory Bridal. Breaking wedding dress traditions, she wore a two-piece ensemble of a layered tulle skirt with a long-sleeved crop top. Her nails sported clean french tips to complement the all-white look and her Laurence Graff wedding band.

Her bob was re-styled in a side-part and crowned with a trailing floor-length veil. Completing the look, her makeup by Shaun Lee was clean and simple, with soft Korean-style ombre lips.

The dinner

Three days later, Kim and Leslie threw a Great Gatsby-themed pre-wedding dinner at 1-Atico ION Sky. The design by The Wedding Atelier featured 15,000 black and gold balloons floating mid-air, as a dramatic juxtaposition to the scarlet roses decorating the tables and the restaurant’s premises, as well as the ostrich feather table centrepieces.

Kim wore three different outfits for the evening, and each were paired with a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace and a Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra bracelet.

Kim first wore a full black outfit by Nicole +Felicia Couture, made up of high-waisted pants, a crop top and a feathered bolero.

She later wore an all-black two-piece outfit from Ivory Bridal of a high-waisted tiered and ruffled skirt and a long-sleeved crop top with mesh sleeves.

As the night went on, Kim changed into a one-shoulder plunging dress with a thigh-high slit. Her makeup was sultry, with lined eyes that accentuated the green contact lenses she had worn that night.

The Guo Da Li

The festivities leading up to the celebration have been headline-making to say the least. At the couple’s Guo Da Li (or betrothal) ceremony six days before their solemnisation, Leslie had presented Kim’s family with over $2 million worth of gifts, including gold bars, eight pairs of giant dragon and phoenix bangles, gold necklaces, rings and earrings, Hermès bags, a pair of Rolex watches and jewel-studded Jimmy Choos.

Contrasting the gifts, however, the pair were dressed simply with Kim donning a chic and sleek red dress.

With the solemnisation celebrations now over, we can’t wait to see what’s next – watch this space!

Header image: Kim Lim’s Instagram